We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

A Big Lego Christmas

Repeat

Today 7pm - 8pm 4seven
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 2pm - 3pm 4seven
Sunday, 2am - 2:55am 4seven
Sunday, 7pm - 8pm 4seven
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Do you ever wish you’d invented Lego? Not for the riches – although that would be nice – but for the simple, educational, imagination-firing brilliance of the idea. I still prefer the make-whatever-you-like boxes of bricks from yesteryear – today’s bespoke kits of X-Wings or Mindstorms do rather stretch parental budgets.

Unbelievably, Lego teetered on the brink of bankruptcy in 2001; now it’s the most profitable toymaker, and this blockumentary follows the race to open a London superstore in time for Christmas.

We also meet the superfans: the Belgian woman who tries to attend every store unveiling in the world, and the Sheffield man who’s bought a separate house to hold his ten-million-piece collection. Is that a brick too far?

Summary

Documentary going behind the scenes in the run-up to the opening of the world's biggest Lego store in London's Leicester store, following Duncan - Britain's only certified Lego professional - who is attempting to build a giant model of Tower Bridge using nearly six million bricks. The film also meets Sophie and Michael, two adult fans who unashamedly maintain their love for the brick, and designer Justin, whose first kit - a re-imagining of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine - prepares to hit the shelves.

Cast & Crew

Director John Deol
Executive Producer David Cumming
Producer John Deol
Producer Claire Small
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of A Big Lego Christmas?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost 28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest? 28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars? 28 Dec