Insert Name Here

S2-E1 Insert Name Here: Christmas Special

This Sue Perkins-fronted panel show flew a little under the radar when it debuted earlier this year, so here’s hoping its yuletide edition can pull in some more viewers for its unusual name-related mayhem.

As usual Perkins (accompanied by team captains Josh Widdicombe and Richard Osman) will be asking guests a series of questions about famous faces linked only by their shared nomenclature, though in a fiendish festive twist there’s more than one involved this time – and they’re all extremely Christmassy.

Will guests Danny Baker, Sara Pascoe, Deborah Meaden and Kate Williams crack riddles about Delia Smith, the Queen’s speech and St Nick himself? Watch on and find out.

Host Sue Perkins and the team captains Josh Widdicombe and Richard Osman are joined by guests Danny Baker, Sara Pascoe, Deborah Meaden and Kate Williams for a festive edition of the comedy panel game, with fiendish facts about the Queen's Christmas Speech, Delia Smith's Christmas Cooking and the original Father Christmas, St Nicholas.

Host Sue Perkins
Team Captain Richard Osman
Team Captain Josh Widdicombe
Contributor Sara Pascoe
Contributor Deborah Meaden
Contributor Danny Baker
Contributor Kate Williams
Executive Producer Paul McGettigan
Executive Producer Michael Mannes
Executive Producer Dan Gaster
Producer Breid McLoone
