Insert Name Here
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
S2-E1 Insert Name Here: Christmas Special
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
This Sue Perkins-fronted panel show flew a little under the radar when it debuted earlier this year, so here’s hoping its yuletide edition can pull in some more viewers for its unusual name-related mayhem.
As usual Perkins (accompanied by team captains Josh Widdicombe and Richard Osman) will be asking guests a series of questions about famous faces linked only by their shared nomenclature, though in a fiendish festive twist there’s more than one involved this time – and they’re all extremely Christmassy.
Will guests Danny Baker, Sara Pascoe, Deborah Meaden and Kate Williams crack riddles about Delia Smith, the Queen’s speech and St Nick himself? Watch on and find out.
Summary
Host Sue Perkins and the team captains Josh Widdicombe and Richard Osman are joined by guests Danny Baker, Sara Pascoe, Deborah Meaden and Kate Williams for a festive edition of the comedy panel game, with fiendish facts about the Queen's Christmas Speech, Delia Smith's Christmas Cooking and the original Father Christmas, St Nicholas.
Cast & Crew
Host
Sue Perkins
Team Captain
Richard Osman
Team Captain
Josh Widdicombe
Contributor
Sara Pascoe
Contributor
Deborah Meaden
Contributor
Danny Baker
Contributor
Kate Williams
Executive Producer
Paul McGettigan
Executive Producer
Michael Mannes
Executive Producer
Dan Gaster
Producer
Breid McLoone
Entertainment
Comedy
History
