Review

by Huw Fullerton

This Sue Perkins-fronted panel show flew a little under the radar when it debuted earlier this year, so here’s hoping its yuletide edition can pull in some more viewers for its unusual name-related mayhem.



As usual Perkins (accompanied by team captains Josh Widdicombe and Richard Osman) will be asking guests a series of questions about famous faces linked only by their shared nomenclature, though in a fiendish festive twist there’s more than one involved this time – and they’re all extremely Christmassy.



Will guests Danny Baker, Sara Pascoe, Deborah Meaden and Kate Williams crack riddles about Delia Smith, the Queen’s speech and St Nick himself? Watch on and find out.