World's Strongest Man 2016
E1 of 11
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 Giants Live: Swedish Open
Monday 9am - 10am
Spike
See Repeats
Monday,
2pm - 3pm
My5
Watchlist
Review
by
Jack Seale
Heurgh! Slather yourself in liniment and assume a squatting position: it’s strongman time. The familiar qualifying process, Giants Live, begins once again in Norkopping, Sweden, where lifting fans have gathered to see the renewal of the rivalry between local behemoth Johannes Arsjo and Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson.
Challenges include the Atlas stones and the health and safety apocalypse that is the keg toss. Attempting them for Britain are Mark Felix, who astonishingly is 49, and Adam Bishop, who is rather slight compared to the rest of the field, ie he doesn’t look like four men wrapped in a hairy duvet.
Summary
Action from the Swedish Open, the first event in the Giants Live series, which took place at the Stadium Arena in Norrkoping. Presented by James Richardson, Sarah-Jane Crawford and former strongman competitor Magnus Ver Magnusson, with commentary from Danny Wallace and Colin Bryce.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
James Richardson
Presenter
Sarah-Jane Crawford
Presenter
Magnus Ver Magnusson
Commentator
Danny Wallace
Commentator
Colin Bryce
Director
Colin Bryce
Executive Producer
John Hollywood
Producer
Colin Bryce
Series Producer
James Rowat
Sport
Full Episode Guide
