Review

by Jack Seale

Heurgh! Slather yourself in liniment and assume a squatting position: it’s strongman time. The familiar qualifying process, Giants Live, begins once again in Norkopping, Sweden, where lifting fans have gathered to see the renewal of the rivalry between local behemoth Johannes Arsjo and Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson.



Challenges include the Atlas stones and the health and safety apocalypse that is the keg toss. Attempting them for Britain are Mark Felix, who astonishingly is 49, and Adam Bishop, who is rather slight compared to the rest of the field, ie he doesn’t look like four men wrapped in a hairy duvet.