World's Strongest Man 2016

E1 of 11
S1-E1 Giants Live: Swedish Open
Premiere

S1-E1 Giants Live: Swedish Open

Monday 9am - 10am Spike
Monday, 2pm - 3pm My5
Heurgh! Slather yourself in liniment and assume a squatting position: it’s strongman time. The familiar qualifying process, Giants Live, begins once again in Norkopping, Sweden, where lifting fans have gathered to see the renewal of the rivalry between local behemoth Johannes Arsjo and Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson.

Challenges include the Atlas stones and the health and safety apocalypse that is the keg toss. Attempting them for Britain are Mark Felix, who astonishingly is 49, and Adam Bishop, who is rather slight compared to the rest of the field, ie he doesn’t look like four men wrapped in a hairy duvet.

Action from the Swedish Open, the first event in the Giants Live series, which took place at the Stadium Arena in Norrkoping. Presented by James Richardson, Sarah-Jane Crawford and former strongman competitor Magnus Ver Magnusson, with commentary from Danny Wallace and Colin Bryce.

Presenter James Richardson
Presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford
Presenter Magnus Ver Magnusson
Commentator Danny Wallace
Commentator Colin Bryce
Director Colin Bryce
Executive Producer John Hollywood
Producer Colin Bryce
Series Producer James Rowat
