We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

My Pet and Me

Episode
About Episode Guide
My Pet and Me: Winter Special
Premiere

My Pet and Me: Winter Special

Today 12:15pm - 12:30pm CBeebies
See Repeats
Today, 4:25pm - 4:40pm CBeebies
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Ferne Corrigan and Rory Crawford go to Norway for this winter special on animals living in very cold climates. We meet Joar and his herd of reindeer and go to an Arctic wildlife polar park to see some amazing wolves.

Summary

Ferne Corrigan and Rory Crawford meet children, discovering about how they look after and play with their pets.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Ferne Corrigan
Presenter Rory Crawford
Childrens

Have Your Say What did you think of My Pet and Me: Winter Special?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago