My Pet and Me
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
My Pet and Me: Winter Special
Today 12:15pm - 12:30pm
CBeebies
See Repeats
Today,
4:25pm - 4:40pm
CBeebies
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Flynn Sarler
Ferne Corrigan and Rory Crawford go to Norway for this winter special on animals living in very cold climates. We meet Joar and his herd of reindeer and go to an Arctic wildlife polar park to see some amazing wolves.
Summary
Ferne Corrigan and Rory Crawford meet children, discovering about how they look after and play with their pets.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Ferne Corrigan
Presenter
Rory Crawford
Childrens
Full Episode Guide
