The Supervet

Episode
About Episode Guide
The Supervet at Christmas

Even at Christmas Fitzpatrick Referrals is full of animals needing or recovering from life-changing operations. First through the door is a rescue greyhound with badly deformed and arthritic front legs – sadly the outlook is poor. Then a border terrier puppy is admitted after falling off the sofa at home and fracturing both back legs. But just as he appears to be on the mend, Noel Fitzpatrick notices a problem with one of his front legs as well – is it fair to put the poor dog through more surgery?

And those of us who assumed the Supervet never stopped working are put right when Noel takes his own dog Keira home to Ireland to visit his mum.

Festive edition of the documentary following the work of Professor Noel Fitzpatrick and his team. Charity worker Kerry brings in Maxi, a three-year old rescue greyhound with severely damaged front legs. Noel's dog Keira is rushed into the practice with sickness and diarrhoea. The team also treats River, a Border terrier puppy who has fractured both back legs, and Noel makes a surprise visit home to Ireland.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Noel Fitzpatrick
Executive Producer Alex Sutherland
Series Producer Sophie Waldron
