The Supervet
Episode
About
Episode Guide
The Supervet at Christmas
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Even at Christmas Fitzpatrick Referrals is full of animals needing or recovering from life-changing operations. First through the door is a rescue greyhound with badly deformed and arthritic front legs – sadly the outlook is poor. Then a border terrier puppy is admitted after falling off the sofa at home and fracturing both back legs. But just as he appears to be on the mend, Noel Fitzpatrick notices a problem with one of his front legs as well – is it fair to put the poor dog through more surgery?
And those of us who assumed the Supervet never stopped working are put right when Noel takes his own dog Keira home to Ireland to visit his mum.
Summary
Festive edition of the documentary following the work of Professor Noel Fitzpatrick and his team. Charity worker Kerry brings in Maxi, a three-year old rescue greyhound with severely damaged front legs. Noel's dog Keira is rushed into the practice with sickness and diarrhoea. The team also treats River, a Border terrier puppy who has fractured both back legs, and Noel makes a surprise visit home to Ireland.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Noel Fitzpatrick
Executive Producer
Alex Sutherland
Series Producer
Sophie Waldron
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"
Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
