Review

by Jane Rackham

Even at Christmas Fitzpatrick Referrals is full of animals needing or recovering from life-changing operations. First through the door is a rescue greyhound with badly deformed and arthritic front legs – sadly the outlook is poor. Then a border terrier puppy is admitted after falling off the sofa at home and fracturing both back legs. But just as he appears to be on the mend, Noel Fitzpatrick notices a problem with one of his front legs as well – is it fair to put the poor dog through more surgery?



And those of us who assumed the Supervet never stopped working are put right when Noel takes his own dog Keira home to Ireland to visit his mum.