We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

E1 of 8
About Episode Guide
Series 4-Episode 1
Repeat

Series 4-Episode 1

Thursday 2:30am - 3:25am 4seven
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The boysy, 100mph food show roars back to that cool caff on the end of Southend pier. There, Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty cook up a storm with the help of celebrity guests and fire up campaigns to make us eat like kings.

This series they will be championing new causes including fresh-blood black pudding, British mussels and community fridges. In this opener, Jamie shows guest John Bishop how to knock up the perfect lasagne. Then the boys try to change the way children are fed during school holidays. And Jimmy builds a log hive to attract bees to his farm.

Summary

Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty return to their caff at the end of Southend Pier for a fourth series, cooking up feasts for the weekend, helped by some very special guests who receive the cooking lesson of a lifetime. Jamie cooks up an amazing Thai green curry and shows comedian John Bishop how to make the best lasagne ever. Jimmy, meanwhile, builds a log hive hoping to attract wild bees to his farm, and both presenters try to change the way children are fed during the school holidays.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Jamie Oliver
Presenter Jimmy Doherty
Guest John Bishop
Director Mike Matthews
Executive Producer Emily Kennedy
Executive Producer Zoe Collins
Producer Jen Cockburn
Producer Katie Millard
see more
Food

Have Your Say What did you think of Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Oliver gears up to tackle Holiday Hunger

Crusading chef has identified the problem as a possible new TV series

Jamie Oliver: "You don’t have to like me! I don’t want any more friends"

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park 1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz 1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile 1h ago
Jamie Oliver: I turned down a part in The Hobbit 29 Dec