Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast
E1 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 4-Episode 1
Thursday 2:30am - 3:25am
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
The boysy, 100mph food show roars back to that cool caff on the end of Southend pier. There, Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty cook up a storm with the help of celebrity guests and fire up campaigns to make us eat like kings.
This series they will be championing new causes including fresh-blood black pudding, British mussels and community fridges. In this opener, Jamie shows guest John Bishop how to knock up the perfect lasagne. Then the boys try to change the way children are fed during school holidays. And Jimmy builds a log hive to attract bees to his farm.
Summary
Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty return to their caff at the end of Southend Pier for a fourth series, cooking up feasts for the weekend, helped by some very special guests who receive the cooking lesson of a lifetime. Jamie cooks up an amazing Thai green curry and shows comedian John Bishop how to make the best lasagne ever. Jimmy, meanwhile, builds a log hive hoping to attract wild bees to his farm, and both presenters try to change the way children are fed during the school holidays.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Jamie Oliver
Presenter
Jimmy Doherty
Guest
John Bishop
Director
Mike Matthews
Executive Producer
Emily Kennedy
Executive Producer
Zoe Collins
Producer
Jen Cockburn
Producer
Katie Millard
Food
Full Episode Guide
Jamie Oliver gears up to tackle Holiday Hunger
Crusading chef has identified the problem as a possible new TV series
Jamie Oliver: "You don’t have to like me! I don’t want any more friends"
