Review

by David Butcher

The boysy, 100mph food show roars back to that cool caff on the end of Southend pier. There, Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty cook up a storm with the help of celebrity guests and fire up campaigns to make us eat like kings.



This series they will be championing new causes including fresh-blood black pudding, British mussels and community fridges. In this opener, Jamie shows guest John Bishop how to knock up the perfect lasagne. Then the boys try to change the way children are fed during school holidays. And Jimmy builds a log hive to attract bees to his farm.