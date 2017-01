Review

by Mark Braxton

The US boff-com has hit a sweet spot, and hopefully these mid-season stories can extend the trend. Tonight, third wheels Raj and Stuart trespass on Bernadette and Howard’s pre-baby calm, to the latter’s intense annoyance.And the arrangement for Sheldon and Amy to live in Penny’s old apartment looks like becoming more permanent when they decide to divvy up their possessions. That’s not going to work…For the role of new lodger Theodore, The Big Bang Theory bags another comedy colossus: Christopher Lloyd, hot on the heels of fellow Taxi man Judd Hirsch. I vote for Danny DeVito next.