The Big Bang Theory
E10 of 24
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S10-E10 The Big Bang Theory: Festive Guests: The Property Division Collision
Tomorrow 6:30pm - 7pm
E4
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
7:30pm - 8pm
E4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Mark Braxton
The US boff-com has hit a sweet spot, and hopefully these mid-season stories can extend the trend. Tonight, third wheels Raj and Stuart trespass on Bernadette and Howard’s pre-baby calm, to the latter’s intense annoyance.
And the arrangement for Sheldon and Amy to live in Penny’s old apartment looks like becoming more permanent when they decide to divvy up their possessions. That’s not going to work…
For the role of new lodger Theodore,
The Big Bang Theory
bags another comedy colossus: Christopher Lloyd, hot on the heels of fellow Taxi man Judd Hirsch. I vote for Danny DeVito next.
Summary
Sheldon, Amy, Leonard and Penny try to divide their collective belongings into two separate households. Meanwhile, Raj and Stuart work to prove themselves indispensable.
Cast & Crew
Leonard Hofstadter
Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper
Jim Parsons
Howard Wolowitz
Simon Helberg
Penny
Kaley Cuoco
Amy Farrah Fowler
Mayim Bialik
Bernadette Rostenkowski
Melissa Rauch
Raj Koothrappali
Kunal Nayyar
Stuart Bloom
Kevin Sussman
Sitcom
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Big Bang Theory: Festive Guests: The Property Division Collision
?
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is working on a brand-new sitcom
After a decade playing Sheldon Cooper, the actor is going behind the scenes
Which Big Bang Theory character are you?
Rewind |
Is Sheldon Cooper getting his own Big Bang Theory prequel?
Kaley Cuoco's racy snap shows Big Bang Theory as you've never seen it before
$$$ |
The Big Bang Theory actors are the highest paid on US TV
Kaley Cuoco hints that The Big Bang Theory could end after season 10
Big Bang Theory cast share backstage pics as series 10 starts filming
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris to guest star on The Big Bang Theory
