The Big Bang Theory

E10 of 24
S10-E10 The Big Bang Theory: Festive Guests: The Property Division Collision
Repeat

S10-E10 The Big Bang Theory: Festive Guests: The Property Division Collision

Tomorrow 6:30pm - 7pm E4
Tomorrow, 7:30pm - 8pm E4 +1
Review

The US boff-com has hit a sweet spot, and hopefully these mid-season stories can extend the trend. Tonight, third wheels Raj and Stuart trespass on Bernadette and Howard’s pre-baby calm, to the latter’s intense annoyance.

And the arrangement for Sheldon and Amy to live in Penny’s old apartment looks like becoming more permanent when they decide to divvy up their possessions. That’s not going to work…

For the role of new lodger Theodore, The Big Bang Theory bags another comedy colossus: Christopher Lloyd, hot on the heels of fellow Taxi man Judd Hirsch. I vote for Danny DeVito next.

Summary

Sheldon, Amy, Leonard and Penny try to divide their collective belongings into two separate households. Meanwhile, Raj and Stuart work to prove themselves indispensable.

Cast & Crew

Leonard Hofstadter Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper Jim Parsons
Howard Wolowitz Simon Helberg
Penny Kaley Cuoco
Amy Farrah Fowler Mayim Bialik
Bernadette Rostenkowski Melissa Rauch
Raj Koothrappali Kunal Nayyar
Stuart Bloom Kevin Sussman
Sitcom

