Review

by Mark Braxton

It’s very much to the show’s credit that the characters haven’t been allowed to stagnate over ten seasons. It may be a different show to the bachelor days of 2007, but Sheldon Cooper and co have been allowed to develop, date and marry. And evolution is important to these scientists.



The writers always handle the big moments with fun and sensitivity, and now the first baby of the group is about to be born: Bernadette and Howard make it to the hospital with Raj and Stuart in tow: help or hindrance?



It’s also Amy’s birthday, and Big Bang buffs will know the significance of that…