We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The Big Bang Theory

E11 of 24
About Episode Guide
S10-E11 The Birthday Synchronicity
Repeat

S10-E11 The Birthday Synchronicity

Today 8:35pm - 9pm E4
See Repeats
Today, 9:35pm - 10pm E4 +1
Thursday, 8pm - 8:30pm E4
Thursday, 9pm - 9:30pm E4 +1
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

It’s very much to the show’s credit that the characters haven’t been allowed to stagnate over ten seasons. It may be a different show to the bachelor days of 2007, but Sheldon Cooper and co have been allowed to develop, date and marry. And evolution is important to these scientists.

The writers always handle the big moments with fun and sensitivity, and now the first baby of the group is about to be born: Bernadette and Howard make it to the hospital with Raj and Stuart in tow: help or hindrance?

It’s also Amy’s birthday, and Big Bang buffs will know the significance of that…

Summary

Sheldon and Amy's attempts to celebrate her birthday with an intimate night at home are interrupted by the news that Bernadette has gone into labour. however, it transpires that Howard, Raj and Stuart may have rushed the expectant mother to the hospital too early, with Raj having difficulty keeping the gender of the unborn child a secret.

Cast & Crew

Leonard Hofstadter Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper Jim Parsons
Howard Wolowitz Simon Helberg
Raj Koothrappali Kunal Nayyar
Penny Kaley Cuoco
Sitcom

Have Your Say What did you think of The Birthday Synchronicity?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is working on a brand-new sitcom

After a decade playing Sheldon Cooper, the actor is going behind the scenes

Which Big Bang Theory character are you?

Rewind | Is Sheldon Cooper getting his own Big Bang Theory prequel?

Kaley Cuoco's racy snap shows Big Bang Theory as you've never seen it before

$$$ | The Big Bang Theory actors are the highest paid on US TV

Kaley Cuoco hints that The Big Bang Theory could end after season 10

Big Bang Theory cast share backstage pics as series 10 starts filming

Breaking Bad's Dean Norris to guest star on The Big Bang Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

9 things Brits find confusing about Thanksgiving 24 Nov
What TV character were you born to play? 4 Aug
The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar really wants to play the first Indian Doctor 29 Jul
Which TV and film characters do you share a star sign with? 17 Jul