The Arrivals

Repeat

Tuesday 2:30am - 3:25am 4seven
Review

If you immediately well up at the sight of a child throwing themselves at their grandparents who have just flown in from somewhere, or of a madly in love couple embracing after months apart, you’ll be in pieces over this.

It’s an emotional little snapshot of some of the 100,000 daily arrivals at Heathrow Airport. All their stories are different: Nitin is greeted by his future in-laws after flying in from Tanzania for his wedding; Syrian refugee Khaled is anxiously awaiting his three-year-old son after they were reunited by the Red Cross; and an impatient Bev is there to meet her friend Leslie, with whom she had lost contact and hasn’t seen for 28 years.

Summary

An intimate and heart-warming insight into the lives of some of the thousands of people that travel through Heathrow's arrivals halls each day. Going beyond the concept of airport `people-watching', this documentary explores the captivating and often heart-breaking stories told by the many passengers and the loved ones that anxiously await their arrival. As the participants all meet under the same roof, they provide a whole host of honest and emotional tales, from time-worn friendships and heartache, to newly found romances. Narrated by Julie Walters.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Julie Walters
Director Julie Watson
Executive Producer Andrew Anderson
Producer Julie Watson
Documentary

