George Clarke's Amazing Spaces
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Amazing Spaces Snow Special
Today 9pm - 10:05pm
More4
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11:05pm
More4 +1
Saturday,
5pm - 6pm
Channel 4
Saturday,
6pm - 7pm
Channel 4 +1
Sunday,
6pm - 7pm
4seven
Monday,
11am - 12pm
4seven
Monday,
8pm - 9pm
4seven
Tuesday,
3:25am - 4:25am
4seven
Tuesday,
7pm - 8pm
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Claire Webb
If Santa Claus ever gets tired of his grotto, he should pack a tape measure in his sleigh when delivering presents to Western Canada. In this festive special, jolly George and his splendidly hatted helper Will Hardie head to the Rocky Mountains to check out some inventive snow-proof structures: a remote buffalo herder’s lodge, a state-of-the-art ski chalet and a snow mobile that doubles as a caravan, so the driver can make himself at home in the middle of a blizzard.
George and Will also construct an igloo, and discover how efficient snow is as an insulator.
Summary
In a festive edition, architect George Clarke and Will Hardie embark on a snow-covered design odyssey across the mountain ranges of Western Canada. From a remote buffalo herder's lodge to the ultimate snowboarder ski chalet, and a monster snowmobile big enough to live inside, this journey showcases the most ingenious Canadian structures built to survive the snowy surroundings. Plus, George and Will also build their own igloo.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
George Clarke
Contributor
Will Hardie
Director
Jamie Wightman
Executive Producer
Will Daws
Education
Full Episode Guide
George Clarke's Amazing Spaces series 3 - from fairytale hideaways to underground casinos
Get a taster of the latest space-saving design pojects undertaken by ambitious and creative amateurs
George Clarke's Amazing Spaces to return to Channel 4 for two more series
George Clarke's Amazing Spaces: 10 weird places to spend the night
George Clarke's Amazing Spaces: how to build a tree house in 30 seconds
