Review

by Claire Webb

If Santa Claus ever gets tired of his grotto, he should pack a tape measure in his sleigh when delivering presents to Western Canada. In this festive special, jolly George and his splendidly hatted helper Will Hardie head to the Rocky Mountains to check out some inventive snow-proof structures: a remote buffalo herder’s lodge, a state-of-the-art ski chalet and a snow mobile that doubles as a caravan, so the driver can make himself at home in the middle of a blizzard.



George and Will also construct an igloo, and discover how efficient snow is as an insulator.