We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces

Episode
About Episode Guide
Amazing Spaces Snow Special
Repeat

Amazing Spaces Snow Special

Today 9pm - 10:05pm More4
See Repeats
Today, 10pm - 11:05pm More4 +1
Saturday, 5pm - 6pm Channel 4
Saturday, 6pm - 7pm Channel 4 +1
Sunday, 6pm - 7pm 4seven
Monday, 11am - 12pm 4seven
Monday, 8pm - 9pm 4seven
Tuesday, 3:25am - 4:25am 4seven
Tuesday, 7pm - 8pm 4seven
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

If Santa Claus ever gets tired of his grotto, he should pack a tape measure in his sleigh when delivering presents to Western Canada. In this festive special, jolly George and his splendidly hatted helper Will Hardie head to the Rocky Mountains to check out some inventive snow-proof structures: a remote buffalo herder’s lodge, a state-of-the-art ski chalet and a snow mobile that doubles as a caravan, so the driver can make himself at home in the middle of a blizzard.

George and Will also construct an igloo, and discover how efficient snow is as an insulator.

Summary

In a festive edition, architect George Clarke and Will Hardie embark on a snow-covered design odyssey across the mountain ranges of Western Canada. From a remote buffalo herder's lodge to the ultimate snowboarder ski chalet, and a monster snowmobile big enough to live inside, this journey showcases the most ingenious Canadian structures built to survive the snowy surroundings. Plus, George and Will also build their own igloo.

Cast & Crew

Presenter George Clarke
Contributor Will Hardie
Director Jamie Wightman
Executive Producer Will Daws
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of Amazing Spaces Snow Special?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces series 3 - from fairytale hideaways to underground casinos

Get a taster of the latest space-saving design pojects undertaken by ambitious and creative amateurs

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces to return to Channel 4 for two more series

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces: 10 weird places to spend the night

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces: how to build a tree house in 30 seconds

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost 28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest? 28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars? 28 Dec