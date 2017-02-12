We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Secret Life of
E2 of 2
About
Episode Guide
S3-E2 The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
Review
by
Alison Graham
The kids in the sunny little school are all sweet, but it’s difficult not to have favourites, like thoughtful, gentle Eva. When asked what’s important for girls when they grow up, she doesn’t hesitate: “To go to work and vote, definitely.”
Then there’s Alice, who was appalled at the suggestion she should play “babies” last week and whose face lights up at the prospect of a building game.
But at the heart of an episode that’s even fuller than usual of a tumult of emotions, best buddies Oscar and Oliver have a massive falling-out when they meet the very confident Naomi. The words “You’re not my friend any more!” ring out. Can they ever be taken back?
Summary
Documentary taking a candid look at youngsters at work and play. The children return to the play centre, and after being kept apart last week, the boys and girls are mixed once more, with cross-dressing, communication and spatial awareness tasks designed to examine gender awareness and test which group is better at certain skills.
Cast & Crew
Director
Jackie Waldock
Executive Producer
Teresa Watkins
Producer
Samuel Burr
Series Producer
Jackie Waldock
Documentary
The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds is back with a sibling summer special
Brother and sister relationships are going under the microscope in new episodes of the much-loved Channel 4 documentary
How (not) to resist temptation according to The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
The return of Secret Life of Four Year Olds means more fascinating nature docs - about...
