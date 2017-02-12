The Secret Life of

Review

by Alison Graham

The kids in the sunny little school are all sweet, but it’s difficult not to have favourites, like thoughtful, gentle Eva. When asked what’s important for girls when they grow up, she doesn’t hesitate: “To go to work and vote, definitely.”



Then there’s Alice, who was appalled at the suggestion she should play “babies” last week and whose face lights up at the prospect of a building game.



But at the heart of an episode that’s even fuller than usual of a tumult of emotions, best buddies Oscar and Oliver have a massive falling-out when they meet the very confident Naomi. The words “You’re not my friend any more!” ring out. Can they ever be taken back?