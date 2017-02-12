We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The Secret Life of

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S3-E2 The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

S3-E2 The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The kids in the sunny little school are all sweet, but it’s difficult not to have favourites, like thoughtful, gentle Eva. When asked what’s important for girls when they grow up, she doesn’t hesitate: “To go to work and vote, definitely.”

Then there’s Alice, who was appalled at the suggestion she should play “babies” last week and whose face lights up at the prospect of a building game.

But at the heart of an episode that’s even fuller than usual of a tumult of emotions, best buddies Oscar and Oliver have a massive falling-out when they meet the very confident Naomi. The words “You’re not my friend any more!” ring out. Can they ever be taken back?

Summary

Documentary taking a candid look at youngsters at work and play. The children return to the play centre, and after being kept apart last week, the boys and girls are mixed once more, with cross-dressing, communication and spatial awareness tasks designed to examine gender awareness and test which group is better at certain skills.

Cast & Crew

Director Jackie Waldock
Executive Producer Teresa Watkins
Producer Samuel Burr
Series Producer Jackie Waldock
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds is back with a sibling summer special

Brother and sister relationships are going under the microscope in new episodes of the much-loved Channel 4 documentary

How (not) to resist temptation according to The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

The return of Secret Life of Four Year Olds means more fascinating nature docs - about...

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2015: 30 to 21 28 Dec
The Secret Life of Four Year Olds shows there's nothing funnier than young children 3 Nov
It's back to play school for Channel 4 as The Secret Life of Four Year Olds gets a full series 8 Apr
The Secret Life of Dogs: preview pictures and video 31 Jan