Watchlist
Rick Stein's Long Weekends
E6 of 10
About
Episode Guide
S1-E6 Lisbon
Review
by
Claire Webb
The chef resumes his grand tour of European cities, arriving in Lisbon just in time for a colourful festival in honour of the city’s patron saint.
Naturally, Stein wastes no time in tucking into the Portuguese capital’s delicacies: a sizzling sardine sandwich, gooey custard tarts for breakfast, barbecued peri peri chicken for lunch and a late-night bowl of kale and chorizo soup. It’s nice, too, that Stein doesn’t take himself too seriously — at one point he struggles to navigate the breakfast buffet because he’s forgotten his glasses.
Summary
The chef embarks on another round of extended culinary breaks, visiting markets, restaurants, wineries, cafes and bars, beginning with Portuguese capital Lisbon. The culinary effects of Portugal's historic explorations are still seen in its dishes with hints of cinnamon and freshly chopped coriander from the east and tomatoes and chillies from the Americas. Rick is inspired to cook salt cod fritters and an almond tart, before heading for the St Anthony's Day Parade and Sardine Festival.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Rick Stein
Director
David Pritchard
Producer
David Pritchard
Food
