Review

by Claire Webb

The chef resumes his grand tour of European cities, arriving in Lisbon just in time for a colourful festival in honour of the city’s patron saint.



Naturally, Stein wastes no time in tucking into the Portuguese capital’s delicacies: a sizzling sardine sandwich, gooey custard tarts for breakfast, barbecued peri peri chicken for lunch and a late-night bowl of kale and chorizo soup. It’s nice, too, that Stein doesn’t take himself too seriously — at one point he struggles to navigate the breakfast buffet because he’s forgotten his glasses.