American Dad!
E1
About
Episode Guide
S13-E1 Father's Daze
Watchlist
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
As series 13 gets under way, Stan is infuriated when his family forget Father’s Day, and underwhelmed by their attempts to make it up to him. His solution? Wipe their memories every 24 hours with a Men in Black-style gizmo until they can get it right, resulting in a brilliantly inventive montage of increasingly ornate and absurd celebrations.
Summary
The animated comedy following the exploits of CIA agent and `man's man' Stan Smith returns, as Stan relives the same Father's Day over and over again.
Cast & Crew
Stan Smith
Seth MacFarlane
Comedy
Sitcom
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Father's Daze
?
Full Episode Guide
Five fascinating film and TV facts #74
Patrick's prize role, planning Nemo, Gossip Girl Day and Jenna Coleman's favourite Doctor Who guest-star
