We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

American Dad!

E1
About Episode Guide
S13-E1 Father's Daze

S13-E1 Father's Daze

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

As series 13 gets under way, Stan is infuriated when his family forget Father’s Day, and underwhelmed by their attempts to make it up to him. His solution? Wipe their memories every 24 hours with a Men in Black-style gizmo until they can get it right, resulting in a brilliantly inventive montage of increasingly ornate and absurd celebrations.

Summary

The animated comedy following the exploits of CIA agent and `man's man' Stan Smith returns, as Stan relives the same Father's Day over and over again.

Cast & Crew

Stan Smith Seth MacFarlane
Comedy Sitcom Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Father's Daze?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Five fascinating film and TV facts #74

Patrick's prize role, planning Nemo, Gossip Girl Day and Jenna Coleman's favourite Doctor Who guest-star
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Saint Joan review: Hayley Atwell is radiant as Joan of Arc ★★★ 2h ago
Poldark producers line up new heroic historical drama The Lymond Chronicles 3h ago
Family Guy moving from BBC3 to BBC2 - beginning with The Simpsons crossover 29 Mar
Family Guy finds a new home on ITV 23 Mar