Summary

Alan Sugar gives the entrepreneurs a chance to show off their event-planning skills as he arranges for them to take over two of London's biggest tourist attractions - the London Aquarium and Madame Tussauds - for the evening. They have just 36 hours to organise a party to remember - buying refreshments, finding the entertainment and selling tickets - all the while keeping an eye on profits. For one project manager, it's a dream gig, although initial grand plans soon change, while the other team's pricing strategy goes out of the weather within minutes when they realise their budget. Will the punters get what they are being promised?