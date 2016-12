Review

by David Butcher

It’s a golden rule of The Apprentice that when it comes to the boardroom, Lord Sugar is boss. Nobody crosses him there. Candidates quail. They quiver. They choke back tears. But they do not fight back.So brace yourselves, because that rule goes out the window tonight as one candidate treats Lord Sugar almost as if he’s not a supreme being, but merely a reality-show boss who has dished out a hard task to be achieved in an unreasonable time and is now using hindsight to bully people.Absurd, I know, but it makes for a feisty climax to an episode otherwise sustained by a pair of mermaids, a lacklustre pirate and the world’s worst canapé.