The Apprentice

E8 of 12
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors.
S12-E8 London Landmarks

Review

It’s a golden rule of The Apprentice that when it comes to the boardroom, Lord Sugar is boss. Nobody crosses him there. Candidates quail. They quiver. They choke back tears. But they do not fight back.

So brace yourselves, because that rule goes out the window tonight as one candidate treats Lord Sugar almost as if he’s not a supreme being, but merely a reality-show boss who has dished out a hard task to be achieved in an unreasonable time and is now using hindsight to bully people.

Absurd, I know, but it makes for a feisty climax to an episode otherwise sustained by a pair of mermaids, a lacklustre pirate and the world’s worst canapé.


Summary

Alan Sugar gives the entrepreneurs a chance to show off their event-planning skills as he arranges for them to take over two of London's biggest tourist attractions - the London Aquarium and Madame Tussauds - for the evening. They have just 36 hours to organise a party to remember - buying refreshments, finding the entertainment and selling tickets - all the while keeping an eye on profits. For one project manager, it's a dream gig, although initial grand plans soon change, while the other team's pricing strategy goes out of the weather within minutes when they realise their budget. Will the punters get what they are being promised?

Cast & Crew

Contributor Alan Sugar
Contributor Karren Brady
Contributor Claude Littner
Executive Producer Cal Turner
Executive Producer Tom Garland
Series Editor Paul Broadbent
Series Editor Claire Walls
see more
Entertainment

Full Episode Guide
