The Apprentice
E8 of 12
About
Episode Guide
S12-E8 London Landmarks
Review
by
David Butcher
It’s a golden rule of
The Apprentice
that when it comes to the boardroom, Lord Sugar is boss. Nobody crosses him there. Candidates quail. They quiver. They choke back tears. But they do not fight back.
So brace yourselves, because that rule goes out the window tonight as one candidate treats Lord Sugar almost as if he’s not a supreme being, but merely a reality-show boss who has dished out a hard task to be achieved in an unreasonable time and is now using hindsight to bully people.
Absurd, I know, but it makes for a feisty climax to an episode otherwise sustained by a pair of mermaids, a lacklustre pirate and the world’s worst canapé.
Summary
Alan Sugar gives the entrepreneurs a chance to show off their event-planning skills as he arranges for them to take over two of London's biggest tourist attractions - the London Aquarium and Madame Tussauds - for the evening. They have just 36 hours to organise a party to remember - buying refreshments, finding the entertainment and selling tickets - all the while keeping an eye on profits. For one project manager, it's a dream gig, although initial grand plans soon change, while the other team's pricing strategy goes out of the weather within minutes when they realise their budget. Will the punters get what they are being promised?
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Alan Sugar
Contributor
Karren Brady
Contributor
Claude Littner
Executive Producer
Cal Turner
Executive Producer
Tom Garland
Series Editor
Paul Broadbent
Series Editor
Claire Walls
see more
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Going solo |
The Apprentice runner-up: I can get a better deal without Lord Sugar
Novelty gift-designer Courtney Wood says he saw the final as “a win-win situation” – and believes he can find another investor for his company even without Lord Sugar's backing
The Apprentice 2016 winner reveals her business plans with Lord Sugar
Hired! |
The Apprentice 2016 winner revealed
What time is The Apprentice 2016 final on TV?
6 behind-the-scenes secrets we learned from this year’s Apprentice candidates
Meet The Apprentice 2016 finalists
Lord Sugar picks the Apprentice finalists after a gruelling day of interviews
The Apprentice’s Jessica Cunningham: “I’d love to have a media career!”
