Russell Howard & Mum: USA Road Trip
E6
Review
by
Jane Rackham
So you’re off to New York for a brief stay. Where should you visit? The Empire State? Central Park? Times Square? If you’re Russell Howard you take your “twinkly-eyed smasher” of a mum to a $200-a-night dog hotel where she meets Marnie, a shih tzu rescue dog with two million followers on Instagram. Marnie is often seen in cute outfits and rarely seen without her tongue lolling out.
But there’s no time to waste, Russell then whisks Ninette off to a French bulldog’s third birthday party. Ninette’s turned out to be a bit of a comedy star, but after all she’s been through she’ll probably be relieved to go home.
Summary
The comedian and his mother head to New York City, where they get up close and personal with the city's most pampered dogs.
Comedy
Documentary
