Watchlist
Episode 9041
Review
by
David Brown
One of the unwritten rules of soap opera is that all villains have to get their comeuppance at some point. But
Coronation Street
would be wise to get as much mileage out of Pat Phelan as possible, such is actor Connor McIntyre’s flair for being effortlessly malevolent.
As we go to press, we’re very much sworn to secrecy as regards shady Pat’s current whereabouts: has he made his getaway or stayed to face the music? But what we can say is that a devastated Eileen is now demanding answers, while Todd is insisting that he was oblivious to the scheme that has royally duped the Grimshaws’ friends and neighbours.
Summary
As an angry Todd tells Eileen how he and Phelan have lost all of Jason's money, as well as their clients' deposits, the police come calling, and Daniel blows his top at David, Nick and Sally. Meanwhile, Roy throws himself into fulfilling Cathy's every wish for her perfect wedding day.
Cast & Crew
Todd Grimshaw
Bruno Langley
Eileen Grimshaw
Sue Cleaver
Pat Phelan
Connor McIntyre
Daniel Osbourne
Rob Mallard
David Platt
Jack P Shepherd
Nick Tilsley
Ben Price
Sally Metcalfe
Sally Dynevor
Roy Cropper
David Neilson
Cathy Matthews
Melanie Hill
Director
Jordan Hogg
Executive Producer
Kieran Roberts
Series Producer
Kate Oates
Writer
Joe Turner
Soap
Coronation Street: what time is the Christmas Day episode on?
Find out when you can make your festive trip to Weatherfield
Coronation Street stars and fans left teary by tribute to Hilda Ogden actress
Coronation Street: ‘sex ring’ grooming storyline for Bethany Platt
Coronation Street newcomer Shona picks David's pocket - here's what happens next
Watch the Coronation Street Christmas 2016 trailer - See Toyah's big return!
Coronation Street: Andy brutally attacks Phelan - here's what happens next
Coronation Street: desperate Andy burgles the Bistro - will he leave Weatherfield?
Miranda Hart recreates Game of Thrones, Sherlock… and Corrie
Related News
Coronation Street: Anna to have "horrific" new showdown with Phelan, reveals Debbie Rush
1 Dec
Coronation Street: who is Daniel Osbourne?
21 Nov
Coronation Street: Gary to attack David - but whose side will Sarah be on?
8 Nov
Coronation Street: Homeless, jobless Caz preys on vulnerable Maria
23 Aug