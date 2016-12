Review

by David Brown

One of the unwritten rules of soap opera is that all villains have to get their comeuppance at some point. But Coronation Street would be wise to get as much mileage out of Pat Phelan as possible, such is actor Connor McIntyre’s flair for being effortlessly malevolent.As we go to press, we’re very much sworn to secrecy as regards shady Pat’s current whereabouts: has he made his getaway or stayed to face the music? But what we can say is that a devastated Eileen is now demanding answers, while Todd is insisting that he was oblivious to the scheme that has royally duped the Grimshaws’ friends and neighbours.