Coronation Street

E9041
About Episode Guide
Episode 9041

Episode 9041

Review

One of the unwritten rules of soap opera is that all villains have to get their comeuppance at some point. But Coronation Street would be wise to get as much mileage out of Pat Phelan as possible, such is actor Connor McIntyre’s flair for being effortlessly malevolent.

As we go to press, we’re very much sworn to secrecy as regards shady Pat’s current whereabouts: has he made his getaway or stayed to face the music? But what we can say is that a devastated Eileen is now demanding answers, while Todd is insisting that he was oblivious to the scheme that has royally duped the Grimshaws’ friends and neighbours.

Summary

As an angry Todd tells Eileen how he and Phelan have lost all of Jason's money, as well as their clients' deposits, the police come calling, and Daniel blows his top at David, Nick and Sally. Meanwhile, Roy throws himself into fulfilling Cathy's every wish for her perfect wedding day.

Cast & Crew

Todd Grimshaw Bruno Langley
Eileen Grimshaw Sue Cleaver
Pat Phelan Connor McIntyre
Daniel Osbourne Rob Mallard
David Platt Jack P Shepherd
Nick Tilsley Ben Price
Sally Metcalfe Sally Dynevor
Roy Cropper David Neilson
Cathy Matthews Melanie Hill
Director Jordan Hogg
Executive Producer Kieran Roberts
Series Producer Kate Oates
Writer Joe Turner
Soap

