Review

by Jane Rackham

Noel Fitzpatrick is obsessed with bones, both the broken ones he operates on and his collection of model ones. In this edition he’s operating on two domestic pets with elbow-joint problems: Charlie the labrador and Baros, a pampered cat.



But while the practice treats hundreds of dogs and cats, sometimes a more unusual creature is brought in. “We’ve had sheep, pigs … a duck,” say the nurses. This time it’s a buzzard with a broken wing. “It might seem like a lot of trouble for a bird but… unless we look after them, we’re going to be in a much poorer world,” explains Noel after the third operation.