The Supervet

Series 7-Episode 3

Series 7-Episode 3

Noel Fitzpatrick is obsessed with bones, both the broken ones he operates on and his collection of model ones. In this edition he’s operating on two domestic pets with elbow-joint problems: Charlie the labrador and Baros, a pampered cat.

But while the practice treats hundreds of dogs and cats, sometimes a more unusual creature is brought in. “We’ve had sheep, pigs … a duck,” say the nurses. This time it’s a buzzard with a broken wing. “It might seem like a lot of trouble for a bird but… unless we look after them, we’re going to be in a much poorer world,” explains Noel after the third operation.

Noel Fitzpatrick faces a new challenge when he is called upon to save the life of a buzzard with a broken wing. A couple's beloved labrador turns up at the clinic with badly damaged elbow joints, and a pampered cat that is used to living the good life faces surgery to repair slipping knee-caps.

Contributor Noel Fitzpatrick
Executive Producer Alex Sutherland
Series Producer Sophie Waldron
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"

Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
