The Supervet
E3 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 7-Episode 3
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Noel Fitzpatrick is obsessed with bones, both the broken ones he operates on and his collection of model ones. In this edition he’s operating on two domestic pets with elbow-joint problems: Charlie the labrador and Baros, a pampered cat.
But while the practice treats hundreds of dogs and cats, sometimes a more unusual creature is brought in. “We’ve had sheep, pigs … a duck,” say the nurses. This time it’s a buzzard with a broken wing. “It might seem like a lot of trouble for a bird but… unless we look after them, we’re going to be in a much poorer world,” explains Noel after the third operation.
Summary
Noel Fitzpatrick faces a new challenge when he is called upon to save the life of a buzzard with a broken wing. A couple's beloved labrador turns up at the clinic with badly damaged elbow joints, and a pampered cat that is used to living the good life faces surgery to repair slipping knee-caps.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Noel Fitzpatrick
Executive Producer
Alex Sutherland
Series Producer
Sophie Waldron
Nature
Full Episode Guide
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"
Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
