Review

by David Butcher

You really can’t beat an otter pup. There are many fine creatures at Chester Zoo, but come on — could anything be more sweet? They’re even better when you see them hopping and tumbling about the place — obviously pup-ish but also with that faint air of a moustachioed colonel in miniature.



The whole programme could comfortably be devoted to them but there are more stories to tell, mostly this week of the challenges of combining animals in “mixed species exhibits” — making them share enclosures.



Some keepers talk about this as if animals’ ability to rub along shows they’re somehow morally superior to humans, when of course they would share their home with thousands of other species in the wild: it’s humans isolating them that is strange.



