Review

by Huw Fullerton

In this brilliantly titled and oddly gripping series, ex-WWE wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin invites a collection of burly men out to his ranch, ready to test their mettle in a series of dusty obstacle courses, water battles and strength tests — for the princely winner’s sum of $10,000.



As you might expect, this is a thoroughly macho affair, from the tasks (including a blood-letting assault course called the Skull Buster) and Austin’s alpha-male posturing to the banter between contestants, especially from pumped-up therapist Jason. “Think I’m gonna save this talking s*** for the chumps around me,” he says.



