We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge

E1 of 10
About Episode Guide
S1-E1 My Ranch, My Rules

S1-E1 My Ranch, My Rules

not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

In this brilliantly titled and oddly gripping series, ex-WWE wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin invites a collection of burly men out to his ranch, ready to test their mettle in a series of dusty obstacle courses, water battles and strength tests — for the princely winner’s sum of $10,000.

As you might expect, this is a thoroughly macho affair, from the tasks (including a blood-letting assault course called the Skull Buster) and Austin’s alpha-male posturing to the banter between contestants, especially from pumped-up therapist Jason. “Think I’m gonna save this talking s*** for the chumps around me,” he says.

Summary

The wrestler presents the show in which eight contestants face a series of gruelling physical challenges.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Steve Austin
Sport

Have Your Say What did you think of My Ranch, My Rules?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Saint Joan review: Hayley Atwell is radiant as Joan of Arc ★★★ 2h ago
Poldark producers line up new heroic historical drama The Lymond Chronicles 3h ago
Could Miranda Hart and her mother be the new Bake Off presenters? 4h ago
Top 50 Netflix movies available now 6h ago