Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
E1 of 10
About
Episode Guide
S1-E1 My Ranch, My Rules
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
In this brilliantly titled and oddly gripping series, ex-WWE wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin invites a collection of burly men out to his ranch, ready to test their mettle in a series of dusty obstacle courses, water battles and strength tests — for the princely winner’s sum of $10,000.
As you might expect, this is a thoroughly macho affair, from the tasks (including a blood-letting assault course called the Skull Buster) and Austin’s alpha-male posturing to the banter between contestants, especially from pumped-up therapist Jason. “Think I’m gonna save this talking s*** for the chumps around me,” he says.
Summary
The wrestler presents the show in which eight contestants face a series of gruelling physical challenges.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Steve Austin
Sport
Full Episode Guide
