Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S3-E4 Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys: Trans-Caucasus Railway
Fri 30 Dec 12am - 1am
My5
See Repeats
Sun 1 Jan,
6pm - 7pm
My5
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Chris Tarrant starts his Transcaucasus journey in the opulent surroundings of oil-rich Baku, Azerbaijan. But as soon as he boards his early morning train towards the Black Sea port of Batumi, it’s as if he’s stuck in a Soviet time warp. “It’s not exactly five star,” he grimaces, “more AA one spanner”. As the airline lost his luggage, Tarrant wears the same clothes for days, so actually it’s just as well he’s not on the Orient-Express.
It’s a fascinating journey taking in Stalin’s personal railway carriage, a dunk in an oil bath and a side trip to Azerbaijan’s second largest city, Ganja (although there’s not a whiff of marijuana).
Summary
Chris travels along the route of the Soviet-era Trans-Caucasus Railway, beginning in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku. He then heads into Georgia, exploring Tbilisi's vintage metro system and funicular railway, before travelling to the holiday resort of Borjomi, where world-class engineering is on display in a mountain rail bridge designed by Gustave Eiffel.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Chris Tarrant
Director
Jeff Morgan
Executive Producer
Melanie Darlaston
Executive Producer
Hugh Whitworth
Producer
Jeff Morgan
Series Producer
Hugh Whitworth
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
From the sublime to the scary: Chris Tarrant braves the Diamond Railway to Zimbabwe's...
The presenter feared he'd end up in a Zimbabwean jail when he had a run-in with the police while filming Extreme Railways
Chris Tarrant's top railway trips
