Review

by Hannah Shaddock

As a Tooting resident, and someone who has visited St George’s (not for fun, might I add), I enjoy it when I spot a familiar face on 24 Hours in A&E – but for 23-year-old Melissa, who is having trouble with her hearing, it’s probably more difficult to find someone she doesn’t know at the hospital. Several family members staff the reception, while her parents met at St George’s – her dad has been both a paramedic and a patient there.



Making less routine trips to St George’s are Mark, 52, who suffered a cardiac arrest after a traffic accident knocked him from his motorbike, and 25-year-old Kayley, who was thrown from her horse, and arrives at A&E with one leg shorter than the other.

