RadioTimes
24 Hours in A&E
E2
About
Episode Guide
Series 12-Episode 2
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
As a Tooting resident, and someone who has visited St George’s (not for fun, might I add), I enjoy it when I spot a familiar face on 24 Hours in A&E – but for 23-year-old Melissa, who is having trouble with her hearing, it’s probably more difficult to find someone she doesn’t know at the hospital. Several family members staff the reception, while her parents met at St George’s – her dad has been both a paramedic and a patient there.
Making less routine trips to St George’s are Mark, 52, who suffered a cardiac arrest after a traffic accident knocked him from his motorbike, and 25-year-old Kayley, who was thrown from her horse, and arrives at A&E with one leg shorter than the other.
Summary
A road traffic accident caused 52-year-old Mark to suffer cardiac arrest, and as he battles for survival at St George's Hospital, his wife Jacquie reminisces about how their relationship blossomed from friendship into romance. A severe hip dislocation seems to be the diagnosis when 25-year-old Kayley arrives in A&E after being thrown from her horse, and 23-year-old receptionist Melissa books an appointment with nurse practitioner Craig to find out why she is having trouble hearing.
Cast & Crew
Director
Gemma Brady
Director
Martin Conway
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
Science
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
Related News
Why tearjerking TV is good for you
29 Mar
Cancer patients to be the focus of new BBC1 ob-doc
10 Jun
Ben Fogle talks travel and Gogglebox - and wonders why EastEnders is so grim
28 Nov
Channel 4 boss Jay Hunt: Why Nigel Farage is a perfect fit for Channel 4
21 Nov