As a Tooting resident, and someone who has visited St George’s (not for fun, might I add), I enjoy it when I spot a familiar face on 24 Hours in A&E – but for 23-year-old Melissa, who is having trouble with her hearing, it’s probably more difficult to find someone she doesn’t know at the hospital. Several family members staff the reception, while her parents met at St George’s – her dad has been both a paramedic and a patient there.

Making less routine trips to St George’s are Mark, 52, who suffered a cardiac arrest after a traffic accident knocked him from his motorbike, and 25-year-old Kayley, who was thrown from her horse, and arrives at A&E with one leg shorter than the other.

A road traffic accident caused 52-year-old Mark to suffer cardiac arrest, and as he battles for survival at St George's Hospital, his wife Jacquie reminisces about how their relationship blossomed from friendship into romance. A severe hip dislocation seems to be the diagnosis when 25-year-old Kayley arrives in A&E after being thrown from her horse, and 23-year-old receptionist Melissa books an appointment with nurse practitioner Craig to find out why she is having trouble hearing.

Director Gemma Brady
Director Martin Conway
Director Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Series Producer Gemma Brady
Series Producer Martin Conway
Series Producer Lucie Duxbury
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1

Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
