Yonderland

E6 of 9
Series 3-Episode 6

With the evil but essentially gormless Negatus smuggled from prison, can he now be trusted by the Elders to be their informant? And is he getting too big for his boots (“Let’s talk terms and conditioners”). That’s the main plot-driver of this lesser entry in the Chronicles of Barmier.

But all the fun comes from Debbie and Elf undergoing a bizarre body swap while passing through the Portal back to our world. The barrel of naughty gags never seems to run dry, Jim Howick plays an enchantingly nutty scientist and there’s a flying visit from Jamie (Fleabag and Rovers) Demetriou. He’s in big demand, that lad.

Debbie successfully breaks Negatus out of prison and he immediately embarks on a mission to infiltrate Cuddly Dick's chamber and spy on behalf of the Elders. Meanwhile, Elf and Debbie swap bodies after something goes drastically wrong with Nick's portal, leaving some potential house buyers very confused when they drop by for a viewing.
