Review

by Mark Braxton

With the evil but essentially gormless Negatus smuggled from prison, can he now be trusted by the Elders to be their informant? And is he getting too big for his boots (“Let’s talk terms and conditioners”). That’s the main plot-driver of this lesser entry in the Chronicles of Barmier.



But all the fun comes from Debbie and Elf undergoing a bizarre body swap while passing through the Portal back to our world. The barrel of naughty gags never seems to run dry, Jim Howick plays an enchantingly nutty scientist and there’s a flying visit from Jamie (Fleabag and Rovers) Demetriou. He’s in big demand, that lad.



