Review

by Alison Graham

We’ve all been there – you stumble into an art auction, just for a look, and you end up spending $3.3 million on a painting. In this case it’s a gentleman from Hong Kong who finds his way into a New York saleroom and buys a big blue painted square.



This absorbing two-part look at Christie’s auction house as it celebrates its 250th anniversary explores the changing face of the art market. Surprisingly ancient antiquities aren’t as popular as modern art. At one sale a very creepy mannequin of a small Adolf Hitler goes for more than $15 million. And a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat goes for an eye-popping sum that, curiously, doesn’t impress its remarkably sanguine seller.



