Sold! Inside the World's Biggest Auction House
Series 1-Episode 1
We’ve all been there – you stumble into an art auction, just for a look, and you end up spending $3.3 million on a painting. In this case it’s a gentleman from Hong Kong who finds his way into a New York saleroom and buys a big blue painted square.
This absorbing two-part look at Christie’s auction house as it celebrates its 250th anniversary explores the changing face of the art market. Surprisingly ancient antiquities aren’t as popular as modern art. At one sale a very creepy mannequin of a small Adolf Hitler goes for more than $15 million. And a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat goes for an eye-popping sum that, curiously, doesn’t impress its remarkably sanguine seller.
Summary
Two-part documentary going behind the scenes at Christie's, as the renowned London-based auction house marks its 250th anniversary. Charting a year in the life of the international institution, cameras record the highs and lows of life in the art business, from London to Dubai, via Hong Kong and New York.
Cast & Crew
Director
Michael Waldman
Executive Producer
Ross Wilson
Executive Producer
Elizabeth Hartford
Producer
Michael Waldman
Producer
Tom Watkinson
Documentary
5 secrets of the modern art market | new BBC series reveals how auction houses make money
Go behind the scenes at Christie's, the millionaire's auction house shown in new BBC documentary Sold! Inside the World's Biggest Auction House
