Artsnight
Episode
About
Episode Guide
What has the Turner Prize ever done for us?
Review
by
Ben Dowell
“Cold mechanical, conceptual bull***t” thundered then Labour culture minister Kim Howells in a handwritten note left at the gallery where the 2002 Turner nominated artworks were being shown. Controversy, thy name is conceptual art. So full marks to critic Waldemar Januszczak (a former Channel 4 executive who helped revive the prize in the early 90s) for plunging into the fray (and facing possible claims of bias).
He speaks to artists, curators (and Howells himself) in a potted history of the £20,000 award that should probably not even be named after the great 19th-century landscape painter. For many, the edgier Hogarth would be a far better fit.
Summary
Critic and broadcaster Waldemar Januszczak looks back over three decades of the critical acclaim, public outcry and artistic controversy, that surrounds the Turner Prize.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Waldemar Janusczak
Executive Producer
Janet Lee
Series Producer
John Mullen
Arts
Full Episode Guide
