We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Artsnight

Episode
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
What has the Turner Prize ever done for us?

What has the Turner Prize ever done for us?

not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

“Cold mechanical, conceptual bull***t” thundered then Labour culture minister Kim Howells in a handwritten note left at the gallery where the 2002 Turner nominated artworks were being shown. Controversy, thy name is conceptual art. So full marks to critic Waldemar Januszczak (a former Channel 4 executive who helped revive the prize in the early 90s) for plunging into the fray (and facing possible claims of bias).

He speaks to artists, curators (and Howells himself) in a potted history of the £20,000 award that should probably not even be named after the great 19th-century landscape painter. For many, the edgier Hogarth would be a far better fit.

Summary

Critic and broadcaster Waldemar Januszczak looks back over three decades of the critical acclaim, public outcry and artistic controversy, that surrounds the Turner Prize.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Waldemar Janusczak
Executive Producer Janet Lee
Series Producer John Mullen
Arts

Have Your Say What did you think of What has the Turner Prize ever done for us??

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Palin: I wanted to stop doing Monty Python shows – not everyone agreed

The Monty Python and travel man declares his love for fellow Python Terry Jones – and his hero, writer and historian Jan Morris

Michael Palin: Monty Python will "rally around" Terry Jones after his dementia diagnosis

The BBC is bravely dedicating its Saturday nights to art – but will it work?

New drama | The Luminaries to be adapted for TV by BBC

Hilary Mantel becomes first woman to win Booker Prize twice

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Saint Joan review: Hayley Atwell is radiant as Joan of Arc ★★★ 2h ago
Poldark producers line up new heroic historical drama The Lymond Chronicles 3h ago
Could Miranda Hart and her mother be the new Bake Off presenters? 4h ago
Top 50 Netflix movies available now 6h ago