Review

by Ben Dowell

“Cold mechanical, conceptual bull***t” thundered then Labour culture minister Kim Howells in a handwritten note left at the gallery where the 2002 Turner nominated artworks were being shown. Controversy, thy name is conceptual art. So full marks to critic Waldemar Januszczak (a former Channel 4 executive who helped revive the prize in the early 90s) for plunging into the fray (and facing possible claims of bias).



He speaks to artists, curators (and Howells himself) in a potted history of the £20,000 award that should probably not even be named after the great 19th-century landscape painter. For many, the edgier Hogarth would be a far better fit.



