Coastal Path

E4 of 5
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 4

Series 1-Episode 4

Review

Paul Rose continues his walking tour along the south-west coast, in a series where not very much happens but it happens charmingly and in pleasantly picturesque ways. For instance, Paul goes snorkelling around Burgh Island off the Devon coast at Bigbury, where the art deco hotel helped inspire Agatha Christie to write And Then There Were None.

A marine ecologist guides him through the soupy waters – it’s not quite the Great Barrier Reef – but even in the murk it looks a magical experience. Which is the point: we vicariously enjoy Paul’s status as an über-tourist who gets to drive a steam train and helm the RNLI’s newest lifeboat.

Summary

Paul Rose continues his examination of the soft and rolling South Devon coastline. In this instalment, the explorer takes a snorkelling trip around Burgh Island and hitches a ride on the Dartmouth to Paignton steam train.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Paul Rose
Director Jo Horsey
Executive Producer Samantha Smith
Producer Jo Horsey
Nature

