Review

by David Butcher

Paul Rose continues his walking tour along the south-west coast, in a series where not very much happens but it happens charmingly and in pleasantly picturesque ways. For instance, Paul goes snorkelling around Burgh Island off the Devon coast at Bigbury, where the art deco hotel helped inspire Agatha Christie to write And Then There Were None.



A marine ecologist guides him through the soupy waters – it’s not quite the Great Barrier Reef – but even in the murk it looks a magical experience. Which is the point: we vicariously enjoy Paul’s status as an über-tourist who gets to drive a steam train and helm the RNLI’s newest lifeboat.

