We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Coastal Path
E4 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 4
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
Paul Rose continues his walking tour along the south-west coast, in a series where not very much happens but it happens charmingly and in pleasantly picturesque ways. For instance, Paul goes snorkelling around Burgh Island off the Devon coast at Bigbury, where the art deco hotel helped inspire Agatha Christie to write And Then There Were None.
A marine ecologist guides him through the soupy waters – it’s not quite the Great Barrier Reef – but even in the murk it looks a magical experience. Which is the point: we vicariously enjoy Paul’s status as an über-tourist who gets to drive a steam train and helm the RNLI’s newest lifeboat.
Summary
Paul Rose continues his examination of the soft and rolling South Devon coastline. In this instalment, the explorer takes a snorkelling trip around Burgh Island and hitches a ride on the Dartmouth to Paignton steam train.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Paul Rose
Director
Jo Horsey
Executive Producer
Samantha Smith
Producer
Jo Horsey
Nature
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Coastal Path
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec