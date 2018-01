Review

by Alison Graham

There’s a prize of £10,000 for the winner of the Village of the Year competition, but there’s a long way to go as we take a look around the first four shortlisted communities, all in the south west of Britain.Penelope Keith wanders around lovely Charmouth in Dorset while judges Patrick Grant, Alex Langlands and Juliet Sargeant visit Redbrook in Gloucestershire, Lydford in Devon and Aberdaron in Wales.They meet various delighted residents who can’t believe their luck and join in with community activities, such as the England v Wales tug of war in Redbrook and a Viking invasion re-enactment (with six people) in Lydford.