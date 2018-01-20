Accessibility Links

Village of the Year

E1
About Episode Guide
Village of the Year
New Series

Series 1 - Episode 1

Tomorrow 3pm - 4pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Mon 22 Jan, 1pm - 2pm 4seven
HD SUB
Review

There’s a prize of £10,000 for the winner of the Village of the Year competition, but there’s a long way to go as we take a look around the first four shortlisted communities, all in the south west of Britain.

Penelope Keith wanders around lovely Charmouth in Dorset while judges Patrick Grant, Alex Langlands and Juliet Sargeant visit Redbrook in Gloucestershire, Lydford in Devon and Aberdaron in Wales.

They meet various delighted residents who can’t believe their luck and join in with community activities, such as the England v Wales tug of war in Redbrook and a Viking invasion re-enactment (with six people) in Lydford.

Summary

Penelope Keith hosts a search for the UK's best village, with archaeologist Alex Langlands, garden designer Juliet Sargeant and craft expert Patrick Grant the judges.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Angela Norris
Series Producer Emma Vulliany
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
