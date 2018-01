Review

by Jack Seale

Both these teams, the Cricketers and the Escapologists, lost their first-round matches and must win tonight to avoid the abyss, but you’d never know it. This high-quality contest could easily be a semi-final, although perhaps the players are helped along a little by, in particular, a sequences round that had me gnawing the arm of the sofa in frustration rather less than normal.Aside from that there’s nothing at all remarkable about the episode, which is to say that it’s a consistently nourishing half-hour of quizzing, conducted by six genial nerds and building to a tense final battle on the buzzers. Thirteen series in and Only Connect is still bursting with low-key splendour.