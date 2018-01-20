Accessibility Links

Only Connect

E22 of 37
Cricketers v Escapologists

Series 13 - Episode 22 Cricketers v Escapologists

Tomorrow 8pm - 8:30pm BBC Two
Sun 21 Jan, 7pm - 7:30pm BBC Four
Both these teams, the Cricketers and the Escapologists, lost their first-round matches and must win tonight to avoid the abyss, but you’d never know it. This high-quality contest could easily be a semi-final, although perhaps the players are helped along a little by, in particular, a sequences round that had me gnawing the arm of the sofa in frustration rather less than normal.

Aside from that there’s nothing at all remarkable about the episode, which is to say that it’s a consistently nourishing half-hour of quizzing, conducted by six genial nerds and building to a tense final battle on the buzzers. Thirteen series in and Only Connect is still bursting with low-key splendour.

Victoria Coren Mitchell asks the questions as round two losers the Cricketers and the Escapologists return for one final chance to stay in the competition. Among the challenges facing the players is to determine what connects Robin Masters, Madeline Magellan, Temperance Brennan and Jessica Fletcher.

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer Jenny Hawker
