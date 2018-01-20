Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Only Connect
E22 of 37
About
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 22
Cricketers v Escapologists
Tomorrow 8pm - 8:30pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Sun 21 Jan,
7pm - 7:30pm
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jack Seale
Both these teams, the Cricketers and the Escapologists, lost their first-round matches and must win tonight to avoid the abyss, but you’d never know it. This high-quality contest could easily be a semi-final, although perhaps the players are helped along a little by, in particular, a sequences round that had me gnawing the arm of the sofa in frustration rather less than normal.
Aside from that there’s nothing at all remarkable about the episode, which is to say that it’s a consistently nourishing half-hour of quizzing, conducted by six genial nerds and building to a tense final battle on the buzzers. Thirteen series in and
Only Connect
is still bursting with low-key splendour.
Summary
Victoria Coren Mitchell asks the questions as round two losers the Cricketers and the Escapologists return for one final chance to stay in the competition. Among the challenges facing the players is to determine what connects Robin Masters, Madeline Magellan, Temperance Brennan and Jessica Fletcher.
Cast & Crew
Host
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director
Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer
Jenny Hawker
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
The Radio Times Quiz of the Year 2017
Think you know 2017? Test yourself against the experts in TV, film, radio and news
12 quotes that prove Victoria Coren Mitchell is the perfect quiz show host
Victoria Coren Mitchell on Jeremy Vine, Peppa Pig and driving her "pimped ride"
What time is Only Connect on TV?
Richest TV viewers flock to University Challenge, Only Connect and The Night Manager
Only Connect sheds close to a third of its viewers after move from Mondays to Fridays
Why Only Connect just doesn't work on Fridays
Only Connect moves to permanent Friday night slot
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Victoria Coren Mitchell on nerd pride and finding Only Connect's niche
05 Dec
Victoria Coren Mitchell to front new Radio 4 series Women Talking About Cars
18 Oct
"I'm really quite clever" - Giles Coren on competing with his sister and his new quiz show
22 Aug
Only Connect defeats The Jonathan Ross Show to become Radio Times Entertainment Show Champion
24 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It