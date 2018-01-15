Review

by Alison Graham

Everyone knows that the Queen never gives interviews. But this is the Modern Monarchy, times have changed, deference isn’t what it was, so why shouldn’t the Queen answer questions put to her by a reporter, in this case Alastair Bruce?



She talks about what is in essence the world’s most glorious, expensive and well-stocked jewellery box, the crown jewels, and their part in her coronation and that of her father.



The Crown Jewels, which form part of the Royal Collection, consist of 140 items containing 23,000 precious stones. The Coronation explores the symbolic role of the crown jewels in the sacred, centuries-old ceremony. At its heart is the stunning St Edward’s Crown, worn by the Queen once, at the moment she was crowned in Westminster Abbey.



After viewing private and official film footage of the occasion, she says, “I’ve seen one coronation, and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable.”