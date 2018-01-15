Accessibility Links
Review
by
Alison Graham
Everyone knows that the Queen never gives interviews. But this is the Modern Monarchy, times have changed, deference isn’t what it was, so why shouldn’t the Queen answer questions put to her by a reporter, in this case Alastair Bruce?
She talks about what is in essence the world’s most glorious, expensive and well-stocked jewellery box, the crown jewels, and their part in her coronation and that of her father.
The Crown Jewels, which form part of the Royal Collection, consist of 140 items containing 23,000 precious stones. The Coronation explores the symbolic role of the crown jewels in the sacred, centuries-old ceremony. At its heart is the stunning St Edward’s Crown, worn by the Queen once, at the moment she was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
After viewing private and official film footage of the occasion, she says, “I’ve seen one coronation, and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable.”
Summary
Documentary about the Queen's coronation in 1953, featuring royal commentator Alastair Bruce's interview with the monarch, who shares her memories of the ceremony and the state of the nation at the time, as well as reminiscing further back to seeing her father crowned when she was 11. The programme also features contributions from those involved in the ceremony, including a choirboy who sang solo, and traces the history of the crown jewels.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alastair Bruce
Director
Harvey Lilley
Executive Producer
Anthony Geffen
Producer
Harvey Lilley
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown
In this remarkable documentary, the Queen is reunited with the weighty symbol of monarchy she’s only ever worn once
The Crown Jewels were hidden in a biscuit tin reveals BBC documentary about the Queen
The Queen speaks openly about her heavy crown and "horrible" coach rides in rare TV 'interview'
When is The Coronation documentary featuring the Queen on TV?
The Queen looks back on her own coronation in new footage from upcoming BBC special
Queen Elizabeth II is one of Wikipedia’s most read pages in 2017 – because of The Crown
The Queen to reveal memories of her coronation in new BBC documentary
The Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary: why their wedding day was a fairytale come true
