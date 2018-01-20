Accessibility Links
Review
by
David Butcher
“Can I talk to you about the Global Fund?” asks a compliance officer at Alex’s firm. Since Alex has recently been using it to fund gangsterism from Israel to India, it’s a fair question. He has taken to the world of international organised crime like a duck to Mayfair spa water.
If the compliance woman doesn’t rumble him, his girlfriend, Rebecca, might. She’s noticed Alex has a spare mobile phone, and where some women would suspect it was for baser purposes, she wonders if his Russian gangster roots are showing. (Full disclosure: for this scene, James Norton is required to emerge from a shower dripping wet.)
That’s one of several threads in a well-woven episode that focuses on a big heroin shipment through Mumbai. But it can’t quite make up for the dearth of good female characters or anybody of either sex we really empathise with. Apart, perhaps, from the Bangalore hacker with the cricket-loving son – he’s great.
Summary
Benny uncovers information about a shipment of heroin being smuggled from Pakistan into India. He does not realise that Dilly is spying on him, and after a robbery, gains all the information he needs to pull off a heist - however Semiyon warns that it is Alex's decision whether the operation goes ahead. Karin is suspicious about the fund Alex is using to move Semiyon's money around, while Rebecca becomes concerned when she discovers Alex has a secret second phone. In Prague, Vadim resolves to find out who Benes is in league with.
Cast & Crew
Alex Godman
James Norton
Semiyon Kleiman
David Strathairn
Rebecca Harper
Juliet Rylance
Vadim Kalyagin
Merab Ninidze
Dmitri Godman
Alexey Serebryakov
Oksana Godman
Maria Shukshina
Katya Godman
Faye Marsay
Joseph
Oshri Cohen
Lyudmilla Nikolayeva
Sofia Lebedeva
Ilya Fedorov
Kirill Pirogov
Dilly Mahmood
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Karel Benes
Karel Roden
Salman Gill
Vikash Bhai
Benny Chopra
Atul Kale
Sunil
Amit Sarkar
Femi
Clifford Samuel
Guavajuice
Aabid Shamim
PJ
Himanshu Kohli
Karin
Kemi-Bo Jacobs
Sandrine
Ellie Piercy
Manju
Rajshri Deshpande
Tobe Miller
Joshua James
Jay Chohan
Vishwas Kini
Carolina Benes
Frantiska Brzobohata
Sydney Bloom
Tim Ahern
Radnan Ali
Kishore Pradhan
Tanya
Yuval Scharf
Director
James Watkins
Executive Producer
Hossein Amini
Executive Producer
Nick Marston
Executive Producer
Dixie Linder
Executive Producer
Misha Glenny
Executive Producer
Robyn Slovo
Executive Producer
Ben Hall
Executive Producer
James Watkins
Executive Producer
Liz Kilgarrif
Executive Producer
Matthew Read
Producer
Paul Ritchie
Writer
David Farr
Writer
Hossein Amini
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Where did McMafia film those south of France scenes?
Find out which hotel Alex and Rebecca stay in, the setting of Antonio’s dinner party and where the trio go on a boat trip
Meet the cast of McMafia
What time is McMafia on TV?
McMafia episode 2 recap: Alex enters the criminal underworld while Semiyon shows his darker side
McMafia: Can James Norton really speak Russian?
Where is McMafia filmed?
McMafia spoiler-free preview: “The Night Manager with spreadsheets”
McMafia star Juliet Rylance on playing a strong female role in a gangster drama
