McMafia

E4 of 8
McMafia

Series 1 - Episode 4

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC One
HD
Review

“Can I talk to you about the Global Fund?” asks a compliance officer at Alex’s firm. Since Alex has recently been using it to fund gangsterism from Israel to India, it’s a fair question. He has taken to the world of international organised crime like a duck to Mayfair spa water.

If the compliance woman doesn’t rumble him, his girlfriend, Rebecca, might. She’s noticed Alex has a spare mobile phone, and where some women would suspect it was for baser purposes, she wonders if his Russian gangster roots are showing. (Full disclosure: for this scene, James Norton is required to emerge from a shower dripping wet.)

That’s one of several threads in a well-woven episode that focuses on a big heroin shipment through Mumbai. But it can’t quite make up for the dearth of good female characters or anybody of either sex we really empathise with. Apart, perhaps, from the Bangalore hacker with the cricket-loving son – he’s great.

Summary

Benny uncovers information about a shipment of heroin being smuggled from Pakistan into India. He does not realise that Dilly is spying on him, and after a robbery, gains all the information he needs to pull off a heist - however Semiyon warns that it is Alex's decision whether the operation goes ahead. Karin is suspicious about the fund Alex is using to move Semiyon's money around, while Rebecca becomes concerned when she discovers Alex has a secret second phone. In Prague, Vadim resolves to find out who Benes is in league with.

Cast & Crew

Alex Godman James Norton
Semiyon Kleiman David Strathairn
Rebecca Harper Juliet Rylance
Vadim Kalyagin Merab Ninidze
Dmitri Godman Alexey Serebryakov
Oksana Godman Maria Shukshina
Katya Godman Faye Marsay
Joseph Oshri Cohen
Lyudmilla Nikolayeva Sofia Lebedeva
Ilya Fedorov Kirill Pirogov
Dilly Mahmood Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Karel Benes Karel Roden
Salman Gill Vikash Bhai
Benny Chopra Atul Kale
Sunil Amit Sarkar
Femi Clifford Samuel
Guavajuice Aabid Shamim
PJ Himanshu Kohli
Karin Kemi-Bo Jacobs
Sandrine Ellie Piercy
Manju Rajshri Deshpande
Tobe Miller Joshua James
Jay Chohan Vishwas Kini
Carolina Benes Frantiska Brzobohata
Sydney Bloom Tim Ahern
Radnan Ali Kishore Pradhan
Tanya Yuval Scharf
Director James Watkins
Executive Producer Hossein Amini
Executive Producer Nick Marston
Executive Producer Dixie Linder
Executive Producer Misha Glenny
Executive Producer Robyn Slovo
Executive Producer Ben Hall
Executive Producer James Watkins
Executive Producer Liz Kilgarrif
Executive Producer Matthew Read
Producer Paul Ritchie
Writer David Farr
Writer Hossein Amini
Drama
Full Episode Guide
