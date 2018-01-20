Review

by David Butcher

“Can I talk to you about the Global Fund?” asks a compliance officer at Alex’s firm. Since Alex has recently been using it to fund gangsterism from Israel to India, it’s a fair question. He has taken to the world of international organised crime like a duck to Mayfair spa water.



If the compliance woman doesn’t rumble him, his girlfriend, Rebecca, might. She’s noticed Alex has a spare mobile phone, and where some women would suspect it was for baser purposes, she wonders if his Russian gangster roots are showing. (Full disclosure: for this scene, James Norton is required to emerge from a shower dripping wet.)



That’s one of several threads in a well-woven episode that focuses on a big heroin shipment through Mumbai. But it can’t quite make up for the dearth of good female characters or anybody of either sex we really empathise with. Apart, perhaps, from the Bangalore hacker with the cricket-loving son – he’s great.