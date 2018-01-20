Accessibility Links

Will & Grace

Emergency Contact

Series 9 - Episode 3 Emergency Contact

Review

Uh-oh. Three episodes into the gleefully trumpeted comeback series, and W&G is already struggling. An episode jammed with sentimentality and obscure references to the characters’ pasts centres on Harry Connick Jr making a rather sluggish appearance as Leo, Grace’s ex-husband. They end up debating whether or not Grace’s closeness to Will wrecked their marriage, which is ground the show’s covered before.

The feeling that this revival is merely a luxury gift to super-fans is heightened by a weak subplot in which Jack and Karen are softened by a visit to a Bronx youth club: if you find the studio laughter on old-fashioned sitcoms annoying, you’ll really hate the way the audience howl at every line, however lame it is.

Summary

A medical check-up reveals Grace has possible signs of breast cancer, and she learns her emergency contact is not Will but her ex-husband Leo. Meanwhile, after losing out on a dog food commercial, Jack takes a temp job as drama teacher in the Bronx and despite her best efforts Karen befriends a 12-year-old girl. Eric McCormack and Debra Messing star.

Cast & Crew

Will Truman Eric McCormack
Grace Adler Debra Messing
Karen Walker Megan Mullally
Jack McFarland Sean Hayes
Tony Anthony Ramos
Nurse Sheila Laura Kightlinger
Leo Markus Harry Connick Jr
Alvin Chris Redd
Jordan Ramone Hamilton
Tasha Jordan Julian
Director James Burrows
Executive Producer Max Mutchnick
Executive Producer David Kohan
Executive Producer Alex Herschlag
Executive Producer Tracy Poust
Executive Producer Jon Kinnally
