Will & Grace

Review

by Jack Seale

Uh-oh. Three episodes into the gleefully trumpeted comeback series, and W&G is already struggling. An episode jammed with sentimentality and obscure references to the characters’ pasts centres on Harry Connick Jr making a rather sluggish appearance as Leo, Grace’s ex-husband. They end up debating whether or not Grace’s closeness to Will wrecked their marriage, which is ground the show’s covered before.



The feeling that this revival is merely a luxury gift to super-fans is heightened by a weak subplot in which Jack and Karen are softened by a visit to a Bronx youth club: if you find the studio laughter on old-fashioned sitcoms annoying, you’ll really hate the way the audience howl at every line, however lame it is.

