Will & Grace
E3 of 16
About
Episode Guide
Series 9 - Episode 3
Emergency Contact
Today 11am - 11:30am
5STAR
See Repeats
Tuesday,
12pm - 12:30pm
5STAR
Friday,
10pm - 10:30pm
Channel 5
Sun 21 Jan,
12:30pm - 1pm
Channel 5
Wed 24 Jan,
8:30pm - 9pm
5STAR
SUB
Review
by
Jack Seale
Uh-oh. Three episodes into the gleefully trumpeted comeback series, and W&G is already struggling. An episode jammed with sentimentality and obscure references to the characters’ pasts centres on Harry Connick Jr making a rather sluggish appearance as Leo, Grace’s ex-husband. They end up debating whether or not Grace’s closeness to Will wrecked their marriage, which is ground the show’s covered before.
The feeling that this revival is merely a luxury gift to super-fans is heightened by a weak subplot in which Jack and Karen are softened by a visit to a Bronx youth club: if you find the studio laughter on old-fashioned sitcoms annoying, you’ll really hate the way the audience howl at every line, however lame it is.
Summary
A medical check-up reveals Grace has possible signs of breast cancer, and she learns her emergency contact is not Will but her ex-husband Leo. Meanwhile, after losing out on a dog food commercial, Jack takes a temp job as drama teacher in the Bronx and despite her best efforts Karen befriends a 12-year-old girl. Eric McCormack and Debra Messing star.
Cast & Crew
Will Truman
Eric McCormack
Grace Adler
Debra Messing
Karen Walker
Megan Mullally
Jack McFarland
Sean Hayes
Tony
Anthony Ramos
Nurse Sheila
Laura Kightlinger
Leo Markus
Harry Connick Jr
Alvin
Chris Redd
Jordan
Ramone Hamilton
Tasha
Jordan Julian
Director
James Burrows
Executive Producer
Max Mutchnick
Executive Producer
David Kohan
Executive Producer
Alex Herschlag
Executive Producer
Tracy Poust
Executive Producer
Jon Kinnally
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
