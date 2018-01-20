Dragons' Den

Accessibility Links
E10 of 14
About
Episode Guide
Series 15 - Episode 10
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
It’s an edition of firsts. A lovely chap with a simple but effective product is faced with a situation I don’t think anyone else has had on this show. The Dragons consider a five-way split with each of them offering an equal investment… but then one of them throws a spanner in the works, leaving the entrepreneur with a tricky decision to make.
After this, Peter Jones highlights another first in the Den when he works out that a woman’s business is actually not a business at all. “You have absolutely nothing,” he concludes dismissively. And the final pitch is curtailed when, after a tough grilling, the entrepreneur nearly faints.
Summary
Debrah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell once again take their places in the boardroom, as more would-be entrepreneurs pitch their business plans. This time, a former bricklayer hopes his mortar-board invention will help him build a working relationship with a Dragon, and a mother-of-two seeks an investment for her child-tracking device. Plus, a hopeful snack industry pioneer pitches crisps inspired by astronauts, and a 25-year-old designer enlists the aid of a Paralympian to demonstrate her product designed for wheelchair users.
Cast & Crew
Dragon
Deborah Meaden
Dragon
Peter Jones
Dragon
Touker Suleyman
Dragon
Tej Lalvani
Dragon
Jenny Campbell
Actor
Evan Davis
Executive Producer
Darrell Olsen
Series Editor
Samantha Davies
Education
Full Episode Guide
