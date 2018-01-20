Dragons' Den

Review

by Jane Rackham

It’s an edition of firsts. A lovely chap with a simple but effective product is faced with a situation I don’t think anyone else has had on this show. The Dragons consider a five-way split with each of them offering an equal investment… but then one of them throws a spanner in the works, leaving the entrepreneur with a tricky decision to make.



After this, Peter Jones highlights another first in the Den when he works out that a woman’s business is actually not a business at all. “You have absolutely nothing,” he concludes dismissively. And the final pitch is curtailed when, after a tough grilling, the entrepreneur nearly faints.

