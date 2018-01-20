Accessibility Links

Menu

Dragons' Den

E10 of 14
About Episode Guide
Dragons' Den

Series 15 - Episode 10

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

It’s an edition of firsts. A lovely chap with a simple but effective product is faced with a situation I don’t think anyone else has had on this show. The Dragons consider a five-way split with each of them offering an equal investment… but then one of them throws a spanner in the works, leaving the entrepreneur with a tricky decision to make.

After this, Peter Jones highlights another first in the Den when he works out that a woman’s business is actually not a business at all. “You have absolutely nothing,” he concludes dismissively. And the final pitch is curtailed when, after a tough grilling, the entrepreneur nearly faints.

Summary

Debrah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell once again take their places in the boardroom, as more would-be entrepreneurs pitch their business plans. This time, a former bricklayer hopes his mortar-board invention will help him build a working relationship with a Dragon, and a mother-of-two seeks an investment for her child-tracking device. Plus, a hopeful snack industry pioneer pitches crisps inspired by astronauts, and a 25-year-old designer enlists the aid of a Paralympian to demonstrate her product designed for wheelchair users.

Cast & Crew

Dragon Deborah Meaden
Dragon Peter Jones
Dragon Touker Suleyman
Dragon Tej Lalvani
Dragon Jenny Campbell
Actor Evan Davis
Executive Producer Darrell Olsen
Series Editor Samantha Davies
see more
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Dragons' Den on TV Tonight?

Everything you need to know about the return of the business pitch challenge

Watch Cold Feet’s Jenny appear in front of the Dragons' Den panel

Deborah Meaden on her Dragons' Den future: "One day I will definitely, definitely have to leave"

Who is Dragons' Den newcomer Jenny Campbell? The ex-banker who turned around a struggling business

Who is Dragons' Den newcomer Tej Lalvani? The "shrewd investor" with a fortune in multivitamins

First look at new Dragons' Den line-up: entrepreneurs Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani join BBC2 show

Steve Parish quits Dragons' Den before it even begins and is replaced by Tej Lalvani

Meet the new Dragons! Steve Parish and Jenny Campbell join Dragons' Den

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Meet the Dragons: Peter Jones 26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Deborah Meaden 26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Nick Jenkins 26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Sarah Willingham 26 Feb
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more