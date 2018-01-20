Accessibility Links
Extreme Cake Makers
E1
Episode Guide
New Series
Series 2 - Episode 1
Tomorrow 5:30pm - 6pm
Channel 4
Saturday,
11:25am - 11:55am
4seven
HD
SUB
Review
by
Jane Rackham
This is perfect fodder for any viewer who’s sick of being fed a diet of post-Christmas weight loss/healthy eating shows. It’s all about cake, of course. But these spectacular cakes outdo even Bake Off’s showstoppers.
Molly Robbins (daughter of comic actor Ted Robbins) is no stranger to making unusual, and large, cakes. In a previous series she famously created a chocolate-coated Shetland pony cake. But for the aptly named Bakewell Festival, she’s going bigger – with a life-sized cow cake. This sweet bovine weighs 13 stone. We also see the creative process that goes into making an incredibly realistic forest-floor-themed wedding cake and an edible hexagonal sculpture celebrating street art.
Return of the documentary following elite bakers and sugarcraft specialists. Molly attempts to build a life-sized, edible cow cake for the Bakewell Festival.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Sam Grace
Series Producer
Linda Parkhurst
Full Episode Guide
