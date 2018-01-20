Extreme Cake Makers

Review

by Jane Rackham

This is perfect fodder for any viewer who’s sick of being fed a diet of post-Christmas weight loss/healthy eating shows. It’s all about cake, of course. But these spectacular cakes outdo even Bake Off’s showstoppers.



Molly Robbins (daughter of comic actor Ted Robbins) is no stranger to making unusual, and large, cakes. In a previous series she famously created a chocolate-coated Shetland pony cake. But for the aptly named Bakewell Festival, she’s going bigger – with a life-sized cow cake. This sweet bovine weighs 13 stone. We also see the creative process that goes into making an incredibly realistic forest-floor-themed wedding cake and an edible hexagonal sculpture celebrating street art.



