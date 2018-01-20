Accessibility Links

Extreme Cake Makers

E1
Extreme Cake Makers
Series 2 - Episode 1

Tomorrow 5:30pm - 6pm Channel 4
Saturday, 11:25am - 11:55am 4seven
HD SUB
Review

This is perfect fodder for any viewer who’s sick of being fed a diet of post-Christmas weight loss/healthy eating shows. It’s all about cake, of course. But these spectacular cakes outdo even Bake Off’s showstoppers.

Molly Robbins (daughter of comic actor Ted Robbins) is no stranger to making unusual, and large, cakes. In a previous series she famously created a chocolate-coated Shetland pony cake. But for the aptly named Bakewell Festival, she’s going bigger – with a life-sized cow cake. This sweet bovine weighs 13 stone. We also see the creative process that goes into making an incredibly realistic forest-floor-themed wedding cake and an edible hexagonal sculpture celebrating street art.

Summary

Return of the documentary following elite bakers and sugarcraft specialists. Molly attempts to build a life-sized, edible cow cake for the Bakewell Festival.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Sam Grace
Series Producer Linda Parkhurst
