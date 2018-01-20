The Undateables

Review

by Jack Seale

Stammerers all have their own personal sticky phrases and words, but an almost universal one is saying one’s own name, a moment when the gaze of those listening is inescapable. That makes dating hard, and it’s one reason why 22-year-old trainee accountant Nisar thinks he hasn’t yet found a partner. As the heart-lifting reality series continues, he’s trying to put that right.



Fatima is the same age as Nisar and has the same job, yet has a radically different personality: she’s a flamboyant fashionista who loves attention. She hopes to meet a man who can cope with that, and with the fact that she was born with achondroplasia and stands 4ft tall.



Also hunting for love tonight is Daniel, who has Asperger’s. He’s keen to be someone’s other half – it’ll help if they like listening to grunge on vinyl.