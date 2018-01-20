Accessibility Links

Menu

The Undateables

E2 of 4
About Episode Guide
The Undateables

Series 8 - Episode 2

Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Tuesday, 9pm - 10pm 4seven
Thursday, 12:10am - 1:10am 4seven
Thursday, 10:35pm - 11:35pm Channel 4
Mon 22 Jan, 1:25am - 2:20am 4seven
HD SUB AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Stammerers all have their own personal sticky phrases and words, but an almost universal one is saying one’s own name, a moment when the gaze of those listening is inescapable. That makes dating hard, and it’s one reason why 22-year-old trainee accountant Nisar thinks he hasn’t yet found a partner. As the heart-lifting reality series continues, he’s trying to put that right.

Fatima is the same age as Nisar and has the same job, yet has a radically different personality: she’s a flamboyant fashionista who loves attention. She hopes to meet a man who can cope with that, and with the fact that she was born with achondroplasia and stands 4ft tall.

Also hunting for love tonight is Daniel, who has Asperger’s. He’s keen to be someone’s other half – it’ll help if they like listening to grunge on vinyl.

Summary

Trainee accountant and Bollywood fanatic Nisar has a stammer, but feels the time is right to face his fear of talking to girls so he can find a partner, while PhD art student Daniel has Asperger's and is determined to be in a relationship. Fashionista Fatima was born with achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, and dreams of meeting a man who will be proud to be seen with her.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Ian Carré
Executive Producer Jessica Orr
Series Producer Alice Wheater
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The Undateables is getting three more series and a Christmas special on Channel 4

Broadcaster demonstrates the extent of its commitment to its show about people with disabilities finding love

What should win best reality and constructed factual show at the TV Baftas 2015?

The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3

The Undateables to return for a second series

A wheelchair didn't stop me losing my virginity

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3 0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees 1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break? 1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown 1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more