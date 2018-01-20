Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The Undateables
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 8 - Episode 2
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Tuesday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
Thursday,
12:10am - 1:10am
4seven
Thursday,
10:35pm - 11:35pm
Channel 4
Mon 22 Jan,
1:25am - 2:20am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jack Seale
Stammerers all have their own personal sticky phrases and words, but an almost universal one is saying one’s own name, a moment when the gaze of those listening is inescapable. That makes dating hard, and it’s one reason why 22-year-old trainee accountant Nisar thinks he hasn’t yet found a partner. As the heart-lifting reality series continues, he’s trying to put that right.
Fatima is the same age as Nisar and has the same job, yet has a radically different personality: she’s a flamboyant fashionista who loves attention. She hopes to meet a man who can cope with that, and with the fact that she was born with achondroplasia and stands 4ft tall.
Also hunting for love tonight is Daniel, who has Asperger’s. He’s keen to be someone’s other half – it’ll help if they like listening to grunge on vinyl.
Summary
Trainee accountant and Bollywood fanatic Nisar has a stammer, but feels the time is right to face his fear of talking to girls so he can find a partner, while PhD art student Daniel has Asperger's and is determined to be in a relationship. Fashionista Fatima was born with achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, and dreams of meeting a man who will be proud to be seen with her.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Ian Carré
Executive Producer
Jessica Orr
Series Producer
Alice Wheater
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
The Undateables is getting three more series and a Christmas special on Channel 4
Broadcaster demonstrates the extent of its commitment to its show about people with disabilities finding love
What should win best reality and constructed factual show at the TV Baftas 2015?
The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3
The Undateables to return for a second series
A wheelchair didn't stop me losing my virginity
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break?
1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It