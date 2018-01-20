Accessibility Links

First Dates Hotel

E2
About Episode Guide
First Dates Hotel

Series 2 - Episode 2

Tomorrow 10pm - 11:05pm Channel 4
Tuesday, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
Wednesday, 11:05pm - 12:10am 4seven
Friday, 11:20pm - 12:20am Channel 4
Mon 22 Jan, 12:30am - 1:25am 4seven
Review

Chelsea girl Abbey isn’t interested in the “club rats” she usually meets, so laughs loudly and flirts madly with equally posh-sounding rugby player Adam. It’s like listening to an audition for Made in Chelsea – but the relationship has possibilities.

If you watched last time, you’ll want an update on Charlie. He clicked with single mum Kaylee, but now he’s having dinner with Jada. What do you look for in a man, he asks her. “Someone with a job,” she replies bluntly. Grandmother Ruth just wants one without a zimmer frame. Say hello to the very fit 87-year-old Bernard. They’re hardly candidates for Love Island, but is there a spark between them?

Summary

Fitness fanatic Bernard, 87, is looking for a partner who shares his zest for life and sits down for a meal with septuagenarian ballroom dancer Ruth. Meanwhile, Kaylee is waiting to see if Charlie is still available after his date with Jada and confides in Abbey, who has been looking for someone from outside of her usual Chelsea set and has a date with Luton-born Adam, a rugby player with serious pre-match nerves.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Michele Kurland
Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin
Series Producer Richard Mills
