First Dates Hotel

Review

by Jane Rackham

Chelsea girl Abbey isn’t interested in the “club rats” she usually meets, so laughs loudly and flirts madly with equally posh-sounding rugby player Adam. It’s like listening to an audition for Made in Chelsea – but the relationship has possibilities.



If you watched last time, you’ll want an update on Charlie. He clicked with single mum Kaylee, but now he’s having dinner with Jada. What do you look for in a man, he asks her. “Someone with a job,” she replies bluntly. Grandmother Ruth just wants one without a zimmer frame. Say hello to the very fit 87-year-old Bernard. They’re hardly candidates for Love Island, but is there a spark between them?