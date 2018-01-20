First Dates Hotel

Accessibility Links
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Tomorrow 10pm - 11:05pm
Channel 4
Tuesday,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
Wednesday,
11:05pm - 12:10am
4seven
Friday,
11:20pm - 12:20am
Channel 4
Mon 22 Jan,
12:30am - 1:25am
4seven
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Chelsea girl Abbey isn’t interested in the “club rats” she usually meets, so laughs loudly and flirts madly with equally posh-sounding rugby player Adam. It’s like listening to an audition for Made in Chelsea – but the relationship has possibilities.
If you watched last time, you’ll want an update on Charlie. He clicked with single mum Kaylee, but now he’s having dinner with Jada. What do you look for in a man, he asks her. “Someone with a job,” she replies bluntly. Grandmother Ruth just wants one without a zimmer frame. Say hello to the very fit 87-year-old Bernard. They’re hardly candidates for Love Island, but is there a spark between them?
Summary
Fitness fanatic Bernard, 87, is looking for a partner who shares his zest for life and sits down for a meal with septuagenarian ballroom dancer Ruth. Meanwhile, Kaylee is waiting to see if Charlie is still available after his date with Jada and confides in Abbey, who has been looking for someone from outside of her usual Chelsea set and has a date with Luton-born Adam, a rugby player with serious pre-match nerves.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Executive Producer
Barnaby Coughlin
Series Producer
Richard Mills
