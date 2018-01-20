Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

Review

by Jane Rackham

Surgeons must always plan for the unexpected, but when Sam Ford and David Gourevitch open up septuagenarian Jasmine, the entire surgical team gasp in shock. She has such an enormous sarcoma in her stomach that it’s displaced or engulfed her internal organs. Removing this tumour is going to be a challenge.



In another operating theatre in Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, 67-year-old Bob, who has a rare kidney cancer that’s spread up the largest vein in his body, is undergoing high-risk surgery that few specialists will tackle.



With incredibly complicated operations like these it’s no surprise there’s light-hearted banter to relieve the tension – and a few angry words of frustration.