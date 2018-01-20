Accessibility Links

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
Last Chance Saloon

Series 1 - Episode 2 Last Chance Saloon

Review

Surgeons must always plan for the unexpected, but when Sam Ford and David Gourevitch open up septuagenarian Jasmine, the entire surgical team gasp in shock. She has such an enormous sarcoma in her stomach that it’s displaced or engulfed her internal organs. Removing this tumour is going to be a challenge.

In another operating theatre in Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, 67-year-old Bob, who has a rare kidney cancer that’s spread up the largest vein in his body, is undergoing high-risk surgery that few specialists will tackle.

With incredibly complicated operations like these it’s no surprise there’s light-hearted banter to relieve the tension – and a few angry words of frustration.

Summary

This edition follows staff of the surgical unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham as they carry out two procedures so formidable they would not have been attempted even a few years ago. Specialist cardiac surgeons put 67-year-old Bob Moran on bypass, stopping his heart, chilling his body temperature and draining him of all his blood to allow Rupesh Bhatt and Richard Viney to remove a rare kidney tumour, while sarcoma specialists Sam Ford and David Gourevitch operate on 74-year-old Jasmine Harkness, who has a vast tumour weighing more than 3st in her abdomen.

