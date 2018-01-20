Accessibility Links

The South Bank Show 40th Anniversary Special

Episode
The South Bank Show 40th Anniversary Special

Today 9pm - 11pm Sky Arts
Tuesday, 10:30pm - 12:30am Sky Arts
Review

To give some cultural context, Mull of Kintyre was dominating the hit parade, while Grease ram-raided the box office the year The South Bank Show was born. The artistic landscape has changed a lot since then, but Melvyn Bragg remains a reassuring constant. He must have an ageing portrait of himself stashed in his loft.

Here, artists including Tracey Emin and Damon Albarn glance back at how the show daubed ITV's weekend schedule with an arts roster easily as highbrow as anything the Beeb could manage. Francis Bacon, Ingmar Bergman, David Hockney, Harold Pinter, Norman Mailer and Francis Ford Coppola all feature... as do George Michael and Dizzee Rascal.

Summary

Celebrating 40 years of the arts and culture series, featuring a mix of clips from the past four decades, new interviews and comments from presenter Melvyn Bragg. Among those featured are Tracey Emin, Damon Albarn, Francis Bacon, Ingmar Bergman, Harold Pinter, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Norman Mailer, Arthur Miller, Toni Morrison, Paul McCartney, David Lean, Laurence Olivier, Seamus Heaney, Judi Dench and Victoria Wood.
Arts
