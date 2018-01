The South Bank Show 40th Anniversary Special

Review

by Gary Rose

To give some cultural context, Mull of Kintyre was dominating the hit parade, while Grease ram-raided the box office the year The South Bank Show was born. The artistic landscape has changed a lot since then, but Melvyn Bragg remains a reassuring constant. He must have an ageing portrait of himself stashed in his loft.Here, artists including Tracey Emin and Damon Albarn glance back at how the show daubed ITV's weekend schedule with an arts roster easily as highbrow as anything the Beeb could manage. Francis Bacon, Ingmar Bergman, David Hockney, Harold Pinter, Norman Mailer and Francis Ford Coppola all feature... as do George Michael and Dizzee Rascal.