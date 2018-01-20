Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The South Bank Show 40th Anniversary Special
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Today 9pm - 11pm
Sky Arts
See Repeats
Tuesday,
10:30pm - 12:30am
Sky Arts
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Gary Rose
To give some cultural context, Mull of Kintyre was dominating the hit parade, while Grease ram-raided the box office the year
The South Bank Show
was born. The artistic landscape has changed a lot since then, but Melvyn Bragg remains a reassuring constant. He must have an ageing portrait of himself stashed in his loft.
Here, artists including Tracey Emin and Damon Albarn glance back at how the show daubed ITV's weekend schedule with an arts roster easily as highbrow as anything the Beeb could manage. Francis Bacon, Ingmar Bergman, David Hockney, Harold Pinter, Norman Mailer and Francis Ford Coppola all feature... as do George Michael and Dizzee Rascal.
Summary
Celebrating 40 years of the arts and culture series, featuring a mix of clips from the past four decades, new interviews and comments from presenter Melvyn Bragg. Among those featured are Tracey Emin, Damon Albarn, Francis Bacon, Ingmar Bergman, Harold Pinter, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Norman Mailer, Arthur Miller, Toni Morrison, Paul McCartney, David Lean, Laurence Olivier, Seamus Heaney, Judi Dench and Victoria Wood.
Arts
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break?
1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It