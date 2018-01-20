Accessibility Links
The Biggest Little Railway in the World
E2 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Today 8pm - 9pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Tuesday,
8pm - 9pm
4seven
Wednesday,
2:55am - 3:50am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
David Butcher
This charming series is following the attempt by Dick Strawbridge and a gang of railway modellers to build a tiny steam railway along the length of the Great Glen in Scotland.
Part of the fun is in seeing them take on engineering challenges – this week, an elegant plywood viaduct in Aberchalder – and part is meeting the devotedly dweeby hobbyists giving their time to the project. “It’s as anoraky as it gets,” grumbles one of the project’s engineers as he tussles with a stick-in-the-mud team leader.
Meanwhile, Strawbridge is struggling to get the precious mini-locomotive Silver Lady across a loch by boat, using only fishing wire and mild panic.
Summary
The miniature train begins its 71-mile journey, and the train ferry build in the previous episode does not work as well as expected. Further down the line, the track teams have to work quickly in heavy rain while fending off midges, while other engineers have to find a way to span a 60-metre viaduct that could flood at any moment.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Dick Strawbridge
Executive Producer
Kieran Smith
Executive Producer
Richard McKerrow
Series Producer
Tim Gaunt
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
