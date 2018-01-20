Accessibility Links

Menu

The Biggest Little Railway in the World

E2 of 5
About Episode Guide
The Biggest Little Railway in the World

Series 1 - Episode 2

Today 8pm - 9pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Tuesday, 8pm - 9pm 4seven
Wednesday, 2:55am - 3:50am 4seven
HD SUB AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This charming series is following the attempt by Dick Strawbridge and a gang of railway modellers to build a tiny steam railway along the length of the Great Glen in Scotland.

Part of the fun is in seeing them take on engineering challenges – this week, an elegant plywood viaduct in Aberchalder – and part is meeting the devotedly dweeby hobbyists giving their time to the project. “It’s as anoraky as it gets,” grumbles one of the project’s engineers as he tussles with a stick-in-the-mud team leader.

Meanwhile, Strawbridge is struggling to get the precious mini-locomotive Silver Lady across a loch by boat, using only fishing wire and mild panic.

Summary

The miniature train begins its 71-mile journey, and the train ferry build in the previous episode does not work as well as expected. Further down the line, the track teams have to work quickly in heavy rain while fending off midges, while other engineers have to find a way to span a 60-metre viaduct that could flood at any moment.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Dick Strawbridge
Executive Producer Kieran Smith
Executive Producer Richard McKerrow
Series Producer Tim Gaunt
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees 1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break? 1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown 1h ago
EastEnders: Mel has news for Phil about Ben's disappearance? 10h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more