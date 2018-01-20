The Biggest Little Railway in the World

Review

by David Butcher

This charming series is following the attempt by Dick Strawbridge and a gang of railway modellers to build a tiny steam railway along the length of the Great Glen in Scotland.



Part of the fun is in seeing them take on engineering challenges – this week, an elegant plywood viaduct in Aberchalder – and part is meeting the devotedly dweeby hobbyists giving their time to the project. “It’s as anoraky as it gets,” grumbles one of the project’s engineers as he tussles with a stick-in-the-mud team leader.



Meanwhile, Strawbridge is struggling to get the precious mini-locomotive Silver Lady across a loch by boat, using only fishing wire and mild panic.