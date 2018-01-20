SAS: Who Dares Wins

Review

by Gary Rose

Just watching the intro to this show is psychologically knackering. Goodness knows what it must be like for the raw recruits being squeezed through the metaphorical mangle that is Special Forces training.



Tonight they're abseiling more than 200 feet into the El Mansour Eddabhi Dam in Morocco. They look like tiny wee Action Men as they lower themselves down its sheer, sandy-coloured concrete face. None of them seems happy about the prospect, and who can blame them? But by far the most brutal moment comes with a shocking revelation from 40-year-old dad Dan. It's tough to watch. Even the hard-as-nails instructors are visibly upset.