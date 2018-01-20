Accessibility Links
SAS: Who Dares Wins
E2 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 2
Today 9pm - 10pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Tuesday,
12:35am - 1:30am
Channel 4
Wednesday,
2:05am - 2:55am
4seven
Thursday,
11pm - 12:05am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Gary Rose
Just watching the intro to this show is psychologically knackering. Goodness knows what it must be like for the raw recruits being squeezed through the metaphorical mangle that is Special Forces training.
Tonight they're abseiling more than 200 feet into the El Mansour Eddabhi Dam in Morocco. They look like tiny wee Action Men as they lower themselves down its sheer, sandy-coloured concrete face. None of them seems happy about the prospect, and who can blame them? But by far the most brutal moment comes with a shocking revelation from 40-year-old dad Dan. It's tough to watch. Even the hard-as-nails instructors are visibly upset.
Summary
The remaining recruits are put through rounds of gruelling training by special forces instructors in Morocco's Atlas Mountains. They must abseil more than 200 feet from the top of the El Mansour Dam, and undertake a gruelling mountain climb in high temperatures while each carrying 40 pounds on their back. They are also forced to accept their own personal weaknesses and find ways to turn them to their advantage, as the instructors will be looking for those who are able to find strength in adversity.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Sophie Leonard
Executive Producer
Morgan Matthews
Series Director
Alex Kiehl
Series Producer
Naomi Gayler
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Meet the men recreating the Mutiny on the Bounty for Channel 4
SAS: Who Dares Wins chief instructor Anthony Middleton is among those attempting to recreate Captain Bligh's gruelling journey
SAS: Who Dares Wins team to take on spies in new Channel 4 series
SAS: Who Dares Wins – what does it take to be an SAS soldier?
