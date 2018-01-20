Accessibility Links

SAS: Who Dares Wins

E2 of 5
SAS: Who Dares Wins

Series 3 - Episode 2

Today 9pm - 10pm Channel 4
Tuesday, 12:35am - 1:30am Channel 4
Wednesday, 2:05am - 2:55am 4seven
Thursday, 11pm - 12:05am 4seven
Review

Just watching the intro to this show is psychologically knackering. Goodness knows what it must be like for the raw recruits being squeezed through the metaphorical mangle that is Special Forces training.

Tonight they're abseiling more than 200 feet into the El Mansour Eddabhi Dam in Morocco. They look like tiny wee Action Men as they lower themselves down its sheer, sandy-coloured concrete face. None of them seems happy about the prospect, and who can blame them? But by far the most brutal moment comes with a shocking revelation from 40-year-old dad Dan. It's tough to watch. Even the hard-as-nails instructors are visibly upset.

Summary

The remaining recruits are put through rounds of gruelling training by special forces instructors in Morocco's Atlas Mountains. They must abseil more than 200 feet from the top of the El Mansour Dam, and undertake a gruelling mountain climb in high temperatures while each carrying 40 pounds on their back. They are also forced to accept their own personal weaknesses and find ways to turn them to their advantage, as the instructors will be looking for those who are able to find strength in adversity.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Sophie Leonard
Executive Producer Morgan Matthews
Series Director Alex Kiehl
Series Producer Naomi Gayler
