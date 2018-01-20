Accessibility Links

Black Ice

Series 8 - Episode 2 Black Ice

Today 8pm - 10pm ITV
HD SUB WIDE
Review

A woman flees a funeral in tears, jumps into her car and heads off into the wilds of Northumberland. But it’s not long before she’s deliberately forced off a lonely country road by another vehicle. She’s gravely injured in the crash and isn’t expected to survive.

It’s another knotty case for formidable Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) and gives her ample scope to do what she does best: look at people narrowly, as if she’s peering into their very souls. Or maybe she’s simply wondering where her next bacon sandwich is coming from.

Even by Vera’s standards this is a complex inquiry bubbling with all kinds of emotions – anger, jealousy, guilt – and she must first get to know the victim, a cab driver with a complicated romantic history who seems to be both loved and hated in equal measure by those who knew her.

Summary

The detective investigates when a seemingly beloved resident of a coastal community is fatally driven off the road, and digs up the victim's past in the hope of unmasking the killer. Crime drama based on Ann Cleeves' series of novels, starring Brenda Blethyn.

Cast & Crew

DCI Vera Stanhope Brenda Blethyn
DS Aiden Healy Kenny Doughty
DC Kenny Lockhart Jon Morrison
Dr Marcus Summer Kingsley Ben-Adir
DC Jacqueline Williams Ibinabo Jack
DC Mark Edwards Riley Jones
Tony Everitt Ben Batt
Susan Wakeland Lucy Russell
Noel Sam Troughton
Louise Everitt Naomi Ackie
Simone Florence Bell
Carolyn Laura Elphinstone
Adil Dohni Adrian Irvine
Liam Felix Mackenzie-Barrow
Hamed Ladd Kaya Moore
Faye Caroline Head
Owen Reynolds Ike Bennett
Brian Alistair Findlay
Megan Shireen Farkhoy
Charlene Katherine Pearce
PC Josh Siggins Bradley Banton
Matron Trudi Jackson
Bar manager Paul Hamilton
Director David Leon
Executive Producer Phil Hunter
Producer Letitia Knight
Writer Martha Hillier
Drama
Full Episode Guide
