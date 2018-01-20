Accessibility Links
Review
by
Alison Graham
A woman flees a funeral in tears, jumps into her car and heads off into the wilds of Northumberland. But it’s not long before she’s deliberately forced off a lonely country road by another vehicle. She’s gravely injured in the crash and isn’t expected to survive.
It’s another knotty case for formidable Detective Chief Inspector
Vera
Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) and gives her ample scope to do what she does best: look at people narrowly, as if she’s peering into their very souls. Or maybe she’s simply wondering where her next bacon sandwich is coming from.
Even by Vera’s standards this is a complex inquiry bubbling with all kinds of emotions – anger, jealousy, guilt – and she must first get to know the victim, a cab driver with a complicated romantic history who seems to be both loved and hated in equal measure by those who knew her.
Summary
The detective investigates when a seemingly beloved resident of a coastal community is fatally driven off the road, and digs up the victim's past in the hope of unmasking the killer. Crime drama based on Ann Cleeves' series of novels, starring Brenda Blethyn.
Cast & Crew
DCI Vera Stanhope
Brenda Blethyn
DS Aiden Healy
Kenny Doughty
DC Kenny Lockhart
Jon Morrison
Dr Marcus Summer
Kingsley Ben-Adir
DC Jacqueline Williams
Ibinabo Jack
DC Mark Edwards
Riley Jones
Tony Everitt
Ben Batt
Susan Wakeland
Lucy Russell
Noel
Sam Troughton
Louise Everitt
Naomi Ackie
Simone
Florence Bell
Carolyn
Laura Elphinstone
Adil Dohni
Adrian Irvine
Liam
Felix Mackenzie-Barrow
Hamed Ladd
Kaya Moore
Faye
Caroline Head
Owen Reynolds
Ike Bennett
Brian
Alistair Findlay
Megan
Shireen Farkhoy
Charlene
Katherine Pearce
PC Josh Siggins
Bradley Banton
Matron
Trudi Jackson
Bar manager
Paul Hamilton
Director
David Leon
Executive Producer
Phil Hunter
Producer
Letitia Knight
Writer
Martha Hillier
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
What time is Vera on TV?
Everything you need to know about series eight of the Brenda Blethyn-led crime drama
Meet the cast of Vera series eight
Discover the setting of ITV's detective drama Vera
Five must-read crime thrillers
Vera: Brenda Blethyn takes a trip to the Farne Islands in series seven
How TV detective Vera Stanhope came to life on the page
Broadchurch star Carolyn Pickles lands a role in ITV drama Vera
When is Vera on TV?
Related News
Brenda Blethyn on nodding off in Harrods, her love for dogs – and acing crosswords
19 Mar
Ann Cleeves on falling for the North East: "I knew immediately it would be a brilliant place to set crime novels"
31 Jan
Ann Cleeves on Shetland: "From the moment I stepped ashore I was enchanted"
15 Jan
Top TV settings of 2014 – as voted by Radio Times readers
30 Dec
