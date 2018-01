Review

by Alison Graham

There’s something almost admirable in Still Open All Hours ’s belief in the inherent hilarity of a female shop-window mannequin in sexy underwear, the very appearance of which forms the cornerstone of the episode’s big joke.It’s a long time coming, as are most things in Still Open, the land of battleaxe women and hapless, under-the-thumb men, where wobbly tandems are a scream and blokes always look silly in lycra, particularly when they fall from said tandems in a comical manner.Once again Granville (David Jason) is at the mercy of the gimlet-eyed Black Widow (Stephanie Cole), who’s determined to lure him into her web of titillation.