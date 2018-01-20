Accessibility Links
Still Open All Hours
E3 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Series 4 - Episode 3
Today 7:30pm - 8pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Alison Graham
There’s something almost admirable in
Still Open All Hours
’s belief in the inherent hilarity of a female shop-window mannequin in sexy underwear, the very appearance of which forms the cornerstone of the episode’s big joke.
It’s a long time coming, as are most things in Still Open, the land of battleaxe women and hapless, under-the-thumb men, where wobbly tandems are a scream and blokes always look silly in lycra, particularly when they fall from said tandems in a comical manner.
Once again Granville (David Jason) is at the mercy of the gimlet-eyed Black Widow (Stephanie Cole), who’s determined to lure him into her web of titillation.
Summary
Mr Newbold shuts himself in his house to avoid Mrs Featherstone. Granville decides that his terrified neighbour might be more open to the widow's advances if he thought she had an exciting past - so decides to invent one. Eric and Cyril take up tandem cycling, Mavis shows an interest in Victorian cheese slicers, and Leroy's latest task involves dressing up as a banana.
Cast & Crew
Granville
David Jason
Mrs Featherstone
Stephanie Cole
Nikki
Emily Fleeshman
Madge
Brigit Forsyth
Gastric
Tim Healy
Cyril
Kulvinder Ghir
Kath Agnew
Sally Lindsay
Mavis
Maggie Ollerenshaw
Beth
Katie Redford
Eric
Johnny Vegas
Mrs Hussein
Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold
Geoffrey Whitehead
Leroy
James Baxter
Mrs Lewis
Selina Griffiths
Director
Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer
David Jason
Executive Producer
Gareth Edwards
Producer
Sarah Hitchcock
Writer
Roy Clarke
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
