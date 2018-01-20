Accessibility Links

Still Open All Hours

Still Open All Hours

Series 4 - Episode 3

Today 7:30pm - 8pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE AD
Review

There’s something almost admirable in Still Open All Hours’s belief in the inherent hilarity of a female shop-window mannequin in sexy underwear, the very appearance of which forms the cornerstone of the episode’s big joke.

It’s a long time coming, as are most things in Still Open, the land of battleaxe women and hapless, under-the-thumb men, where wobbly tandems are a scream and blokes always look silly in lycra, particularly when they fall from said tandems in a comical manner.

Once again Granville (David Jason) is at the mercy of the gimlet-eyed Black Widow (Stephanie Cole), who’s determined to lure him into her web of titillation.

Summary

Mr Newbold shuts himself in his house to avoid Mrs Featherstone. Granville decides that his terrified neighbour might be more open to the widow's advances if he thought she had an exciting past - so decides to invent one. Eric and Cyril take up tandem cycling, Mavis shows an interest in Victorian cheese slicers, and Leroy's latest task involves dressing up as a banana.

Cast & Crew

Granville David Jason
Mrs Featherstone Stephanie Cole
Nikki Emily Fleeshman
Madge Brigit Forsyth
Gastric Tim Healy
Cyril Kulvinder Ghir
Kath Agnew Sally Lindsay
Mavis Maggie Ollerenshaw
Beth Katie Redford
Eric Johnny Vegas
Mrs Hussein Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold Geoffrey Whitehead
Leroy James Baxter
Mrs Lewis Selina Griffiths
Director Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer David Jason
Executive Producer Gareth Edwards
Producer Sarah Hitchcock
Writer Roy Clarke
