The Sky at Night

The Invisible Universe
The Invisible Universe

Today 10pm - 10:30pm BBC Four
Thursday, 7:30pm - 8pm BBC Four
HD SUB WIDE
When the average person stares at the night sky, it’s usually the celestial objects that are the stars of the show. Yet for scientists it’s the darkness between the twinkling lights that is most captivating – they currently estimate that 95 per cent of everything in the universe is invisible. While some of this is probably just hidden matter, the real interest is in the largely hypothetical dark matter and the unknown quantity that is dark energy. Tonight the team, bolstered by theoretical physicist Jim Al-Khalili, takes you on a tour of this invisible domain and explains how it could define the fate of the entire universe. Illuminating stuff.

Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Chris Lintott, Pete Lawrence and Jim Al-Khalili report on unnerving discoveries in the field of space science. Researchers estimate that 95 per cent of everything in the universe is `invisible', and while some of this number is made up of matter that just cannot be easily seen, the rest is thought to be comprised of nebulous concepts such as Dark Matter and Dark Energy. The team illustrates - as best they can - how the existence of these two hypothetical ideas - or lack thereof - could define the fate of the entire universe.

Presenter Maggie Aderin-Pocock
Presenter Chris Lintott
Presenter Pete Lawrence
Presenter Jim Al-Khalili
Executive Producer Jonathan Renouf
Series Producer Tim Usborne
