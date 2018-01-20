Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The Sky at Night
Episode
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
The Invisible Universe
Today 10pm - 10:30pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Thursday,
7:30pm - 8pm
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Crawford
When the average person stares at the night sky, it’s usually the celestial objects that are the stars of the show. Yet for scientists it’s the darkness between the twinkling lights that is most captivating – they currently estimate that 95 per cent of everything in the universe is invisible. While some of this is probably just hidden matter, the real interest is in the largely hypothetical dark matter and the unknown quantity that is dark energy. Tonight the team, bolstered by theoretical physicist Jim Al-Khalili, takes you on a tour of this invisible domain and explains how it could define the fate of the entire universe. Illuminating stuff.
Summary
Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Chris Lintott, Pete Lawrence and Jim Al-Khalili report on unnerving discoveries in the field of space science. Researchers estimate that 95 per cent of everything in the universe is `invisible', and while some of this number is made up of matter that just cannot be easily seen, the rest is thought to be comprised of nebulous concepts such as Dark Matter and Dark Energy. The team illustrates - as best they can - how the existence of these two hypothetical ideas - or lack thereof - could define the fate of the entire universe.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Maggie Aderin-Pocock
Presenter
Chris Lintott
Presenter
Pete Lawrence
Presenter
Jim Al-Khalili
Executive Producer
Jonathan Renouf
Series Producer
Tim Usborne
see more
Science
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Sky at Night's Chris Lintott on why a space probe the size of a washing machine is visiting Pluto
As the 750th edition of The Sky at Night zooms in on the dwarf planet, the presenter explains the mission of the New Horizons space probe
Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Kenneth Branagh and The Sky at Night - a look back at what we were watching
How the Rosetta space probe will land on a comet
One episode of Stargazing Live would pay for a whole year of The Sky at Night, reveals Brian May
100,000 people sign up for a one-way ticket to Mars
Who is the best celebrity Patrick?
Sir Patrick Moore's last Radio Times interview
Sir Patrick Moore dies aged 89
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Patrick Moore: “I’m no European – the English are best”
30 Apr
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break?
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It