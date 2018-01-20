The Sky at Night

Review

by David Crawford

When the average person stares at the night sky, it’s usually the celestial objects that are the stars of the show. Yet for scientists it’s the darkness between the twinkling lights that is most captivating – they currently estimate that 95 per cent of everything in the universe is invisible. While some of this is probably just hidden matter, the real interest is in the largely hypothetical dark matter and the unknown quantity that is dark energy. Tonight the team, bolstered by theoretical physicist Jim Al-Khalili, takes you on a tour of this invisible domain and explains how it could define the fate of the entire universe. Illuminating stuff.