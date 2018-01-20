Accessibility Links
The Voice UK
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 7 - Episode 2
Today 12pm - 1:30pm
ITV
Review
by
Frances Taylor
Although last week’s first episode of the series should have been all about newbie Olly Murs, it was actually returning coach Jennifer Hudson who stole the show. With her impromptu performances, fast quips and even doing a whip-round in the audience to raise money for charity, the episode felt less like
The Voice UK
and more like The J-Hud Show. Which actually was no bad thing at all.
Tonight the blind auditions continue as the coaches resume their search for talented singers, although whether anyone will be able to make as big an impression as 16-year-old Donel Mangena’s dancing grandma remains to be seen.
Summary
Emma Willis presents the second round of Blind Auditions, as Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Tom Jones take their places in the famous spinning chairs once again. As ever, the competitors are invited to step onto the stage and sing to the coaches' backs, meaning they must judge the performance based on the quality of the voice alone. All four coaches will be pitching against each other to fill their teams ahead of the Battle and Knockout rounds, with the coveted recording contract with Polydor of offer to the ultimate winner.
Cast & Crew
Coach
Will.i.am
Coach
Tom Jones
Coach
Jennifer Hudson
Coach
Olly Murs
Host
Emma Willis
Executive Producer
Katie Rawcliffe
Executive Producer
Lily Wilson
Series Director
Liz Clare
Series Producer
David Smyth
Series Producer
Louise Walls
Entertainment
Music
Full Episode Guide
Related News
Paloma Faith says The Voice UK doesn't support its artists as well as The X Factor
08 Jan
How do you rate Olly Murs as a Voice UK coach?
06 Jan
Olly Murs is perfectly capable on The Voice UK, but he won’t fix the show's one big problem
06 Jan
Tom Jones on his love of pubs, PBS and Death in Paradise
06 Jan
