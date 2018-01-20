The Voice UK

Summary

Emma Willis presents the second round of Blind Auditions, as Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Tom Jones take their places in the famous spinning chairs once again. As ever, the competitors are invited to step onto the stage and sing to the coaches' backs, meaning they must judge the performance based on the quality of the voice alone. All four coaches will be pitching against each other to fill their teams ahead of the Battle and Knockout rounds, with the coveted recording contract with Polydor of offer to the ultimate winner.