The Voice UK

E2
About Episode Guide
The Voice UK
Repeat

Series 7 - Episode 2

Today 12pm - 1:30pm ITV
See Repeats
Today, 1:50pm - 3:20pm ITV2
HD SUB WIDE
Review

Although last week’s first episode of the series should have been all about newbie Olly Murs, it was actually returning coach Jennifer Hudson who stole the show. With her impromptu performances, fast quips and even doing a whip-round in the audience to raise money for charity, the episode felt less like The Voice UK and more like The J-Hud Show. Which actually was no bad thing at all.

Tonight the blind auditions continue as the coaches resume their search for talented singers, although whether anyone will be able to make as big an impression as 16-year-old Donel Mangena’s dancing grandma remains to be seen.

Summary

Emma Willis presents the second round of Blind Auditions, as Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Tom Jones take their places in the famous spinning chairs once again. As ever, the competitors are invited to step onto the stage and sing to the coaches' backs, meaning they must judge the performance based on the quality of the voice alone. All four coaches will be pitching against each other to fill their teams ahead of the Battle and Knockout rounds, with the coveted recording contract with Polydor of offer to the ultimate winner.

Cast & Crew

Coach Will.i.am
Coach Tom Jones
Coach Jennifer Hudson
Coach Olly Murs
Host Emma Willis
Executive Producer Katie Rawcliffe
Executive Producer Lily Wilson
Series Director Liz Clare
Series Producer David Smyth
Series Producer Louise Walls
see more
Entertainment Music
Full Episode Guide
