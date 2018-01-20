Accessibility Links

Menu

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon
Repeat
Today 5:05pm - 6:05pm BBC One
See Repeats
Thursday, 2:05am - 3:05am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

We know fossil hunting was David Attenborough’s first love and he indulges it here as he explores the story of an impressive find on the Jurassic Coast. Dorset fossil expert Chris Moore found a limestone block on the beach that showed traces of fins from an ichthyosaur – an air-breathing marine reptile like a giant dolphin.

So Moore and colleagues undertook the perilous task of excavating an unstable cliff edge in the hope of finding the rest of the body. Attenborough follows their efforts and the treasure they unearthed – a species that is new to science, and a creature that in this case hints at a 200-million-year-old murder mystery.

Summary

The naturalist joins a team of scientists examining the 200 million-year-old fossilised remains of an ichthyosaur, a vast sea creature which was discovered on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. As the skeleton is reassembled, advanced imaging technology and computer animation is used to create a simulation of the sea creature as it would have appeared when it was still alive - the most detailed reconstruction of its kind ever attempted. Meanwhile, forensic investigators painstakingly examine the bones to solve the mystery of how the ichthyosaur died.

Cast & Crew

Presenter David Attenborough
Executive Producer Michael Gunton
Producer Sally Thomson
Nature
ADVERTISEMENT

David Attenborough: I’ll retire if my standards begin to slip

“I would like to think I would be able to detect when I couldn’t find the right words any more,” says the great naturalist

David Attenborough condemns killing animals on TV "just to get a shot"

What time is Attenborough and the Sea Dragon on TV?

David Attenborough: we must act now to protect our oceans from the deadly threat of plastic

David Attenborough on conservation: "Someone has to solve it before we poison ourselves out of existence"

David Attenborough, Louis Theroux, Michael Parkinson and more to feature in new BBC iPlayer 'From the Archive' collection

David Attenborough reveals how he brought colour television to Wimbledon

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees 0h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break? 0h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown 0h ago
EastEnders: Mel has news for Phil about Ben's disappearance? 9h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more