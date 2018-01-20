Accessibility Links

Graham Norton's Good Guest Guide

Episode
About Episode Guide
Graham Norton's Good Guest Guide

Tomorrow 10pm - 11pm TV3
Review

Every time Miriam Margolyes takes to Graham Norton’s sofa she produces TV magic. Her 2012 appearance alongside will.i.am is the stuff of chat-show legend, so it’s little wonder that she’s offered her services for Graham’s Good Guest Guide. Margolyes is just one of a number of stars (including Ricky Gervais and Julie Walters, who once told the host to “mind your own business”) sharing their top tips for surviving a night chez Norton.

Graham will also be offering some easy-to-remember rules for future interviewees, illustrated with some of the finest clips from his extensive archives.

Summary

The host presents his very own guide on how to be a `good guest' with a set of easy-to-remember rules for any star thinking about appearing on his chat show. Graham uses classic clips from his back catalogue featuring the world's biggest stars to illustrate his advice. He also hears from personalities including Ricky Gervais, Miriam Margolyes and Julie Walters on how they faced the challenge of the most prestigious sofa in television.

Cast & Crew

Host Graham Norton
Contributor Ricky Gervais
Contributor Miriam Margolyes
Contributor Julie Walters
Executive Producer Graham Stuart
Producer Claire Butchard
Comedy Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
