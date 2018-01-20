Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Derry Girls
E2
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Series 1 Episode 2
Tomorrow 11:05pm - 11:27pm
Channel 4
SUB
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Summary
Everyone is really excited when Sister Michael announces the school trip to Paris. Back at the Quinn house Uncle Colm is visiting and the whole family are losing the will to live.
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break?
1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It