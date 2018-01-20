Accessibility Links

Menu

Derry Girls

E2
About Episode Guide
Series 1 Episode 2

Series 1 - Episode 2 Series 1 Episode 2

Tomorrow 11:05pm - 11:27pm Channel 4
SUB
ADVERTISEMENT

Summary

Everyone is really excited when Sister Michael announces the school trip to Paris. Back at the Quinn house Uncle Colm is visiting and the whole family are losing the will to live.
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3 0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees 1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break? 1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown 1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more