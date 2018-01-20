The Undateables

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

All great loves start somewhere. For Luke, 19, could it be a pub in Leeds, where he meets make-up artist Charlotte? Luke has Tourette syndrome, which makes dating even more nerve-racking — especially as his vocal tics aren’t your typical first date small talk.



In Cambridgeshire, 25-year-old bookseller Sam – who has Asperger’s – knows what he’s looking for in a potential boyfriend: impeccable oral hygiene, and A-list looks. “Luke Evans, Chris Pine, the Hemsworth brothers… But I’m not too fussed.” Will he end up sharing a tandem with his cycling enthusiast date, Samuel? And cool, affable Becky, 23, who has scoliosis, has moved to London to work as a photographer – and to widen her dating pool. Musician Robbie is her first catch.