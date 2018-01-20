Accessibility Links

The Undateables

E1 of 4
Repeat

Series 8 - Episode 1

Tomorrow 1:05am - 2am 4seven
Review

All great loves start somewhere. For Luke, 19, could it be a pub in Leeds, where he meets make-up artist Charlotte? Luke has Tourette syndrome, which makes dating even more nerve-racking — especially as his vocal tics aren’t your typical first date small talk.

In Cambridgeshire, 25-year-old bookseller Sam – who has Asperger’s – knows what he’s looking for in a potential boyfriend: impeccable oral hygiene, and A-list looks. “Luke Evans, Chris Pine, the Hemsworth brothers… But I’m not too fussed.” Will he end up sharing a tandem with his cycling enthusiast date, Samuel? And cool, affable Becky, 23, who has scoliosis, has moved to London to work as a photographer – and to widen her dating pool. Musician Robbie is her first catch. 

Summary

The return of the programme following disabled people as they try to search for romance, and experience the delights and pitfalls of blind dates, matchmaking and speed dating. In the first edition those seeking a partner include 19-year-old chef Luke from Hull, who has Tourette's syndrome and finds it hard to control his physical and vocal tics, as well as bookseller Sam, 25, from Cambridgeshire, who has Asperger's and finds the gay scene intimidating.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Ian Carré
Series Editor Jessica Orr
Series Producer Alice Wheater
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
