Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Into the Fire
E1 of 20
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Today 8pm - 9pm
Really
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Crawford
This series following the firefighters of the West Midlands Fire Service takes a gamble that, at least in this opening episode, doesn’t quite pay off. It’s trumpeted that for the first time viewers will have a first-person perspective on fighting fires, thanks to the heat-resistant helmet cams worn by the firefighters. Yet while this delivers visceral thrills when crews tackle a roaring house fire, with flames filling the screen, it’s less successful when there’s a call-out to a car that has struck a house, which needs to be made structurally sound. And while the firefighters’ work is vital and potentially lethal, their reflections are often banal.
Summary
The work of the West Midlands Fire Service, featuring footage filmed by the firefighters themselves as they protect an area populated by nearly three million people. The intense heat of a house fire challenges multiple crews to the limit as they are called to an explosive incident a few miles from Birmingham city centre, battle an entire roof on fire and attend an incident in which a car has smashed into a sleeping family's living room.
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
1h ago
Does Andy Murray have the power to bounce back from his surgery break?
1h ago
The Coronation: the spellbinding history of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown
1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It