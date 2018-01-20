Accessibility Links

First Dates Hotel

E1
First Dates Hotel
Repeat

Series 2 - Episode 1

Tomorrow 12:05am - 1:05am 4seven
Wednesday, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
HD SUB AD
Review

The First Dates spin-off has a gorgeous new home in a verdant valley in Campania, Italy – a four-star resort with a Michelin-starred restaurant and a vast emerald pool. Still, it’s hard to envy the guests – would you want to go on holiday with someone you’d just met? Breakfast buffets are awkward enough without having to wrestle yesterday’s tedious date for the last mini-croissant. 

In this episode single mum Kaylee is set up with an Essex bricklayer, but another singleton catches her eye across the sparkling pool. Meanwhile, romance is the last thing on 52-year-old Vanessa’s mind after her cat is rushed to the vet.

Summary

The spin-off returns as Fred and his team head to a luxury hotel in Italy to welcome singletons from all over the UK, with local help from assistant manager Francesca, receptionist Michela and waiter Francesco. Nursery worker and single mum Kaylee, 26, has a date with bricklayer Keiren, but she is torn when she meets another poolside hopeful in the form of the tall, handsome Charlie. Other guests looking for love include straight-talking septuagenarian Marie, 87-year-old exercise fanatic Bernard and blonde Sloane bombshell Abbey.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer Michele Kurland
Series Producer Richard Mills
