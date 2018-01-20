First Dates Hotel

Review

by Claire Webb

The First Dates spin-off has a gorgeous new home in a verdant valley in Campania, Italy – a four-star resort with a Michelin-starred restaurant and a vast emerald pool. Still, it’s hard to envy the guests – would you want to go on holiday with someone you’d just met? Breakfast buffets are awkward enough without having to wrestle yesterday’s tedious date for the last mini-croissant.



In this episode single mum Kaylee is set up with an Essex bricklayer, but another singleton catches her eye across the sparkling pool. Meanwhile, romance is the last thing on 52-year-old Vanessa’s mind after her cat is rushed to the vet.