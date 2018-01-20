Accessibility Links
First Dates Hotel
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2 - Episode 1
Tomorrow 12:05am - 1:05am
4seven
See Repeats
Wednesday,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Claire Webb
The First Dates spin-off has a gorgeous new home in a verdant valley in Campania, Italy – a four-star resort with a Michelin-starred restaurant and a vast emerald pool. Still, it’s hard to envy the guests – would you want to go on holiday with someone you’d just met? Breakfast buffets are awkward enough without having to wrestle yesterday’s tedious date for the last mini-croissant.
In this episode single mum Kaylee is set up with an Essex bricklayer, but another singleton catches her eye across the sparkling pool. Meanwhile, romance is the last thing on 52-year-old Vanessa’s mind after her cat is rushed to the vet.
Summary
The spin-off returns as Fred and his team head to a luxury hotel in Italy to welcome singletons from all over the UK, with local help from assistant manager Francesca, receptionist Michela and waiter Francesco. Nursery worker and single mum Kaylee, 26, has a date with bricklayer Keiren, but she is torn when she meets another poolside hopeful in the form of the tall, handsome Charlie. Other guests looking for love include straight-talking septuagenarian Marie, 87-year-old exercise fanatic Bernard and blonde Sloane bombshell Abbey.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Series Producer
Richard Mills
Education
Full Episode Guide
