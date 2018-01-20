Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
24 Hours in A&E
E2
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 14 - Episode 2
Today 10pm - 11pm
4seven
See Repeats
Tuesday,
11:05pm - 12:10am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Summary
Marie, 31, arrives at St George's A&E, in southwest London, by ambulance after collapsing at home with an unexplained headache. Doctors work fast to ascertain the cause of her collapse, with potentially devastating results. Marie's joined by her partner Cameron and her young child. Cameras also follow Eileen, 87, who comes in with shortness of breath and a high heart rate, and 10-month-old Erin, who has a build-up of wax in her ears following a cold and fever.
Cast & Crew
Director
Louise Bartmann
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Producer
Louise Bartmann
Series Director
Sophie Jones
Series Director
Michael Tuft
Series Editor
Lucie Duxbury
Series Producer
Sophie Jones
Series Producer
Michael Tuft
see more
Science
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Emma Willis: The Voice is great because the people I report to are all women
The TV presenter talks kids, music and metrosexual men
Why tearjerking TV is good for you
Cancer patients to be the focus of new BBC1 ob-doc
Ben Fogle talks travel and Gogglebox - and wonders why EastEnders is so grim
Channel 4 boss Jay Hunt: Why Nigel Farage is a perfect fit for Channel 4
Let's clear out shows about hoarders and hospitals
Sarah Millican on bullies, boobs and Educating Yorkshire
From the maternity ward to the Fried Chicken Shop - how Channel 4 took the ob-doc everywhere
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
21 Apr
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2012: 30 to 21
26 Dec
Radio Times top 40 TV shows of 2011: from 20 to 11
15 Dec
Vanessa Kirby drops a MASSIVE hint that Helena Bonham Carter will be replacing her in The Crown series 3
0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It