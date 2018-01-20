24 Hours in A&E

Summary

Marie, 31, arrives at St George's A&E, in southwest London, by ambulance after collapsing at home with an unexplained headache. Doctors work fast to ascertain the cause of her collapse, with potentially devastating results. Marie's joined by her partner Cameron and her young child. Cameras also follow Eileen, 87, who comes in with shortness of breath and a high heart rate, and 10-month-old Erin, who has a build-up of wax in her ears following a cold and fever.