24 Hours in A&E

E2
24 Hours in A&E
Series 14 - Episode 2

Marie, 31, arrives at St George's A&E, in southwest London, by ambulance after collapsing at home with an unexplained headache. Doctors work fast to ascertain the cause of her collapse, with potentially devastating results. Marie's joined by her partner Cameron and her young child. Cameras also follow Eileen, 87, who comes in with shortness of breath and a high heart rate, and 10-month-old Erin, who has a build-up of wax in her ears following a cold and fever.

Director Louise Bartmann
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Producer Louise Bartmann
Series Director Sophie Jones
Series Director Michael Tuft
Series Editor Lucie Duxbury
Series Producer Sophie Jones
Series Producer Michael Tuft
