Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Will & Grace
E2 of 16
About
Episode Guide
Series 9 - Episode 2
Who's Your Daddy
Today 10:30am - 11am
5STAR
See Repeats
Today,
1pm - 1:30pm
Channel 5
Tomorrow,
12:30pm - 1pm
5STAR
Wednesday,
8:30pm - 9pm
5STAR
Sun 21 Jan,
4:30pm - 5pm
5STAR
SUB
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jack Seale
The revived sitcom hits form with an episode that smartly plays on the 12-year gap between this season and the previous. Will and Jack are middle-aged now, a cold fact that their dating strategy is yet to acknowledge: while Jack’s efforts to look young by using hold-in underwear, heavy make-up and magnets leads to some fun physical humour, Will tries to educate a 23-year-old airhead about the struggle for gay equality and the lasting merits of Borderline by Madonna.
Grace, meanwhile, has a silly subplot involving Karen’s voice-activated shower, but only after she’s delivered the best line of the night, explaining why she stopped going to gay bars with Jack: “I got tired of you introducing me as your drag queen friend, Judy Ism.”
Summary
Jack becomes determined to reclaim his youthful allure by any means necessary and Will is also back on the dating scene after his divorce from Vince. Grace gets annoyed at Karen for asking for a raise when she never actually does any work.
Cast & Crew
Grace Adler
Debra Messing
Will Truman
Eric McCormack
Karen Walker
Megan Mullally
Jack McFarland
Sean Hayes
Tony
Anthony Ramos
Bridget
Mary Pat Gleason
Blake
Ben Platt
Lincoln
Michael Galante
Twenty-Something
Davi Santos
Smart Shower
Collette Whitaker
Director
James Burrows
Executive Producer
Max Mutchnick
Executive Producer
David Kohan
Executive Producer
Alex Herschlag
Executive Producer
Jon Kinnally
Executive Producer
Tracy Poust
see more
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Jennifer Lopez to guest star on Will & Grace in dual role
J-Lo is returning to the show after her first guest appearance in 2004
How can I watch Will & Grace in the UK?
Will & Grace reunion series to air on Channel 5 in the new year
Will & Grace cast celebrate their first day shooting reunion series
Ed Westwick on life after Gossip Girl and his new bad-boy role in BBC comedy White Gold
The trailer for the Will & Grace revival is here – and it's a musical
Will & Grace is returning for a new series
The cast of Will & Grace reunite for a musical number mocking Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Will & Grace reunite... to take on Donald Trump
27 Sep
The Will & Grace cast reunite after a decade – but what are they working on?
26 Sep
Will and Grace's Megan Mullally looks completely unrecognisable in You, Me and the Apocalypse
30 Sep
Can you name the 90s US sitcom from a single screenshot?
16 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It