Will & Grace

Review

by Jack Seale

The revived sitcom hits form with an episode that smartly plays on the 12-year gap between this season and the previous. Will and Jack are middle-aged now, a cold fact that their dating strategy is yet to acknowledge: while Jack’s efforts to look young by using hold-in underwear, heavy make-up and magnets leads to some fun physical humour, Will tries to educate a 23-year-old airhead about the struggle for gay equality and the lasting merits of Borderline by Madonna.



Grace, meanwhile, has a silly subplot involving Karen’s voice-activated shower, but only after she’s delivered the best line of the night, explaining why she stopped going to gay bars with Jack: “I got tired of you introducing me as your drag queen friend, Judy Ism.”