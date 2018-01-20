Accessibility Links

Menu

Will & Grace

E2 of 16
About Episode Guide
Who's Your Daddy

Series 9 - Episode 2 Who's Your Daddy

Today 10:30am - 11am 5STAR
See Repeats
Today, 1pm - 1:30pm Channel 5
Tomorrow, 12:30pm - 1pm 5STAR
Wednesday, 8:30pm - 9pm 5STAR
Sun 21 Jan, 4:30pm - 5pm 5STAR
SUB
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The revived sitcom hits form with an episode that smartly plays on the 12-year gap between this season and the previous. Will and Jack are middle-aged now, a cold fact that their dating strategy is yet to acknowledge: while Jack’s efforts to look young by using hold-in underwear, heavy make-up and magnets leads to some fun physical humour, Will tries to educate a 23-year-old airhead about the struggle for gay equality and the lasting merits of Borderline by Madonna.

Grace, meanwhile, has a silly subplot involving Karen’s voice-activated shower, but only after she’s delivered the best line of the night, explaining why she stopped going to gay bars with Jack: “I got tired of you introducing me as your drag queen friend, Judy Ism.”

Summary

Jack becomes determined to reclaim his youthful allure by any means necessary and Will is also back on the dating scene after his divorce from Vince. Grace gets annoyed at Karen for asking for a raise when she never actually does any work.

Cast & Crew

Grace Adler Debra Messing
Will Truman Eric McCormack
Karen Walker Megan Mullally
Jack McFarland Sean Hayes
Tony Anthony Ramos
Bridget Mary Pat Gleason
Blake Ben Platt
Lincoln Michael Galante
Twenty-Something Davi Santos
Smart Shower Collette Whitaker
Director James Burrows
Executive Producer Max Mutchnick
Executive Producer David Kohan
Executive Producer Alex Herschlag
Executive Producer Jon Kinnally
Executive Producer Tracy Poust
see more
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez to guest star on Will & Grace in dual role

J-Lo is returning to the show after her first guest appearance in 2004

How can I watch Will & Grace in the UK?

Will & Grace reunion series to air on Channel 5 in the new year

Will & Grace cast celebrate their first day shooting reunion series

Ed Westwick on life after Gossip Girl and his new bad-boy role in BBC comedy White Gold

The trailer for the Will & Grace revival is here – and it's a musical

Will & Grace is returning for a new series

The cast of Will & Grace reunite for a musical number mocking Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Will & Grace reunite... to take on Donald Trump 27 Sep
The Will & Grace cast reunite after a decade – but what are they working on? 26 Sep
Will and Grace's Megan Mullally looks completely unrecognisable in You, Me and the Apocalypse 30 Sep
Can you name the 90s US sitcom from a single screenshot? 16 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more